Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Nachos$11.50
Your choice of Chili, Veggie Chili, or Pulled BBQ Chicken topped with diced tomato, sliced scallion, "sour cream," and guacamole.
Nachos$18.00
Your choice of Chili, Veggie Chili, or Pulled BBQ Chicken topped with diced tomato, sliced scallion, "sour cream," and guacamole.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos (Sunday)$10.00
Loaded Nachos$12.00
Choice of Protein, Queso Sauce, Avocado, Crema, Cilantro, Frijoles
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BOB NACHOS$9.00
House-made tortilla chips, spicy cheese sauce, serrano peppers & sour cream.
More about The Bar on Buena
Pub Nachos image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pub Nachos$16.00
Smoked chicken or smoked brisket; jalapenos, beans, cheese sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco, salsa, sour cream
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Nachos$9.00
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips covered with cheese, beans, tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and jalapeños.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
Beans - Cheese - Sour Cream - Salsa
More about Way Out
Nachos image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$9.00
Fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar and chihuaha cheese, pico de gallo, black beans & sour cream. Served with salsa on side.
More about Simone's Bar
Item pic

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Trash Can Nachos - Regular$18.95
a pile of double stacked nachos, queso, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, pickled jalapeños
Trash Can Nachos ·$18.95
a pile of double stacked nachos with smoked chicken, queso, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, pickled jalapeños
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Nachos, Nachos, Nachos image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos, Nachos, Nachos$9.95
Housemade tortilla chips smothered in Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, refried beans, diced tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
Beef short rib, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh jalapeno
More about Village Tap
THE JERK SPOT image

 

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JERK NACHOS$6.00
Tortilla Chips, Choice of Meat, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Peppers &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
More about THE JERK SPOT
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos, Nachos, Nachos$9.95
Housemade tortilla chips smothered in Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, refried beans, diced tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream.
8 oz Nacho Cheese Side$2.50
More about Flaco's Tacos
96fbcf7b-3328-4948-a3d5-da174b77902d image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips layered with melted queso, guacamole salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, beans and jalapeño peppers
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$8.00
Nachos El Garcia$12.00
More about El Garcia
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$11.00
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
Tortilla Chips, Jalapeno-Cheddar Sauce, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos, Radish, Crispy Sprouts, Roasted Salsa, Sour Cream
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Supreme$11.99
Your Choice Of Either Cheese Or Chicken, Served With Cheese On The Side. Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapenos, And Salsa and Sour Cream On The Side.
Cheese Nachos$6.50
Tortilla chips and Jalapeno's with a side fo melted cheddar cheese.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warehouse Nachos$12.95
Homemade tortilla chips with Grilled Chicken Breast, white cheddar, chorizo gravy, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Substitute Chicken for Ground Beef - $4.00
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Tots$8.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Nachos$5.25
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Veggie Super Nacho$9.15
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
Super Nacho$9.15
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
More about Taco Burrito King
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$11.00
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHEET NACHOS$13.50
More about The Reveler
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such

1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tigers stadium nachos$9.50
Ballpark nachos with creamy nacho cheese sauce, black olives, onions, tomatoes, beans, jalapenos, and your choice of chicken or ground beef
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pub Nachos$14.00
Smoked chicken or smoked brisket; beans,
cheese sauce, melted mozzarella and
provolone cheese, salsa, sour cream.
Ideal for sharing.
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Little Toasted image

 

Little Toasted

300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
420 Nachos$13.00
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Sliced Marinated Ribeye, Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips
More about Little Toasted
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
SOCIAL NACHOS$16.00
Our Signature Cheddar Queso, Fresh Guacamole & All The Fixings.
More about Green Street Local
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Pollo" Chicken Nachos$11.00
Chips covered in Beans, Home-made Queso, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos topped with Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours!
"Pastor" Marinated Pork Nachos$11.00
Chips covered in Beans, Home-made Queso, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos topped with House-made Marinated Pork!
Avocado Nachos$11.00
Chips covered in Beans, Home-made Queso, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos topped with House-made Marinated Pork!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Cheese Chicken Nachos$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, bacon, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, tomato
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Nacho Cheese$3.00
Nachos$9.99
Nachos
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Nachos$5.25
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Super Nachos$9.50
Veggie Super Nachos$9.50
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
More about Taco Burrito King

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Bubble Tea

Hash Browns

Vanilla Cake

Chile Relleno

Chicken Soup

Deep Dish Pizza

Steak Sandwiches

Chai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston