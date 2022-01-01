Nachos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve nachos
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|1/2 Nachos
|$11.50
Your choice of Chili, Veggie Chili, or Pulled BBQ Chicken topped with diced tomato, sliced scallion, "sour cream," and guacamole.
|Nachos
|$18.00
Your choice of Chili, Veggie Chili, or Pulled BBQ Chicken topped with diced tomato, sliced scallion, "sour cream," and guacamole.
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Loaded Nachos (Sunday)
|$10.00
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.00
Choice of Protein, Queso Sauce, Avocado, Crema, Cilantro, Frijoles
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|BOB NACHOS
|$9.00
House-made tortilla chips, spicy cheese sauce, serrano peppers & sour cream.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Pub Nachos
|$16.00
Smoked chicken or smoked brisket; jalapenos, beans, cheese sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and queso fresco, salsa, sour cream
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Super Nachos
|$9.00
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips covered with cheese, beans, tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and jalapeños.
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Nachos
|$9.00
Fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar and chihuaha cheese, pico de gallo, black beans & sour cream. Served with salsa on side.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Trash Can Nachos - Regular
|$18.95
a pile of double stacked nachos, queso, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, pickled jalapeños
|Trash Can Nachos ·
|$18.95
a pile of double stacked nachos with smoked chicken, queso, guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, pickled jalapeños
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Nachos, Nachos, Nachos
|$9.95
Housemade tortilla chips smothered in Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, refried beans, diced tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream.
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Nachos
|$14.00
Beef short rib, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh jalapeno
THE JERK SPOT
1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO
|JERK NACHOS
|$6.00
Tortilla Chips, Choice of Meat, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Peppers &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Nachos, Nachos, Nachos
|$9.95
Housemade tortilla chips smothered in Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, refried beans, diced tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream.
|8 oz Nacho Cheese Side
|$2.50
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips layered with melted queso, guacamole salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, beans and jalapeño peppers
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Nachos
|$11.00
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla Chips, Jalapeno-Cheddar Sauce, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos, Radish, Crispy Sprouts, Roasted Salsa, Sour Cream
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Nacho Supreme
|$11.99
Your Choice Of Either Cheese Or Chicken, Served With Cheese On The Side. Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapenos, And Salsa and Sour Cream On The Side.
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.50
Tortilla chips and Jalapeno's with a side fo melted cheddar cheese.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Warehouse Nachos
|$12.95
Homemade tortilla chips with Grilled Chicken Breast, white cheddar, chorizo gravy, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Substitute Chicken for Ground Beef - $4.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked: The Egg Came First
1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Nacho Tots
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Cheese Nachos
|$5.25
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
|Veggie Super Nacho
|$9.15
Tortilla chips topped with Grilled Onions & Green Peppers , cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
|Super Nacho
|$9.15
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño peppers.
PS. If you don't like soggy tortillas chips, we ask you to order your nachos with the chips on the side
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Nachos
|$11.00
Corn tortillas, refried beans, white queso with green chilis, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeño
PIZZA • SALADS
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|Tigers stadium nachos
|$9.50
Ballpark nachos with creamy nacho cheese sauce, black olives, onions, tomatoes, beans, jalapenos, and your choice of chicken or ground beef
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Pub Nachos
|$14.00
Smoked chicken or smoked brisket; beans,
cheese sauce, melted mozzarella and
provolone cheese, salsa, sour cream.
Ideal for sharing.
Little Toasted
300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago
|420 Nachos
|$13.00
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Sliced Marinated Ribeye, Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sour Cream, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|SOCIAL NACHOS
|$16.00
Our Signature Cheddar Queso, Fresh Guacamole & All The Fixings.
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Pollo" Chicken Nachos
|$11.00
Chips covered in Beans, Home-made Queso, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos topped with Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours!
|"Pastor" Marinated Pork Nachos
|$11.00
Chips covered in Beans, Home-made Queso, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos topped with House-made Marinated Pork!
|Avocado Nachos
|$11.00
Chips covered in Beans, Home-made Queso, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos topped with House-made Marinated Pork!
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Beer Cheese Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
Corn tortilla chips, bacon, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, tomato
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|Side Nacho Cheese
|$3.00
|Nachos
|$9.99
