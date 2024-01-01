Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicoise salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve nicoise salad

La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nicoise Salad Medium$7.50
Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.
Nicoise Salad Large$10.00
Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.
More about La Fournette
Item pic

 

Plenty Goods - Damen - 1000 N Damen Ave

1000 N Damen Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nicoise Salad$10.00
frisee, spinach, blanched green beans (salt), crispy purple potatoes, 7-minute egg, fried capers (extra virgin olive oil, salt), nicoise olives, toasted sunflower seeds (salt), dijon vinaigrette (dijon, maple, salt, black pepper, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar). option to add smoked salmon (salt, cane sugar, black pepper, dill), grilled chicken (salt, black pepper, avocado oil) (alt protein) or smoked carrots (salt, nori, caper brine, white miso, tamari, rice vinegar, lemon juice, garlic powder, olive oil)
Contains: Egg, Fish (smoked salmon only), Soy (carrots only)
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Plenty Goods - Damen - 1000 N Damen Ave
Item pic

 

SPACE519 | The Lunchroom

200 East Chestnut Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Côte D'Or Nicoise Salad$20.95
Flaked Italian Line-Caught Tuna, Avocado, Hard Cooked Egg,
Green Beans, French Radish, Fingerling Potato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata, Caper Vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Dressing on Side.
More about SPACE519 | The Lunchroom
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Nicoise Salad$0.00
herb mustard crusted salmon, mixed greens, romaine lettuce, green beans, red onion, Kalamata olives, potatoes, tomato, egg, and capers with dijon-balsamic vinaigrette
More about Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chicken Pasta

Spaghetti

Grilled Steaks

Baby Back Ribs

Green Tea Ice Cream

Crab Rolls

Brisket

Crab Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston