Nicoise salad in Chicago

frisee, spinach, blanched green beans (salt), crispy purple potatoes, 7-minute egg, fried capers (extra virgin olive oil, salt), nicoise olives, toasted sunflower seeds (salt), dijon vinaigrette (dijon, maple, salt, black pepper, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar). option to add smoked salmon (salt, cane sugar, black pepper, dill), grilled chicken (salt, black pepper, avocado oil) (alt protein) or smoked carrots (salt, nori, caper brine, white miso, tamari, rice vinegar, lemon juice, garlic powder, olive oil)

Contains: Egg, Fish (smoked salmon only), Soy (carrots only)

**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

