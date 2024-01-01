Nicoise salad in Chicago
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Nicoise Salad Medium
|$7.50
Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.
|Nicoise Salad Large
|$10.00
Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.
Plenty Goods - Damen - 1000 N Damen Ave
1000 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Nicoise Salad
|$10.00
frisee, spinach, blanched green beans (salt), crispy purple potatoes, 7-minute egg, fried capers (extra virgin olive oil, salt), nicoise olives, toasted sunflower seeds (salt), dijon vinaigrette (dijon, maple, salt, black pepper, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar). option to add smoked salmon (salt, cane sugar, black pepper, dill), grilled chicken (salt, black pepper, avocado oil) (alt protein) or smoked carrots (salt, nori, caper brine, white miso, tamari, rice vinegar, lemon juice, garlic powder, olive oil)
Contains: Egg, Fish (smoked salmon only), Soy (carrots only)
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
SPACE519 | The Lunchroom
200 East Chestnut Street, Chicago
|Côte D'Or Nicoise Salad
|$20.95
Flaked Italian Line-Caught Tuna, Avocado, Hard Cooked Egg,
Green Beans, French Radish, Fingerling Potato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata, Caper Vinaigrette. Gluten Free. Dressing on Side.
Pizza Capri | Lincoln Park
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$0.00
herb mustard crusted salmon, mixed greens, romaine lettuce, green beans, red onion, Kalamata olives, potatoes, tomato, egg, and capers with dijon-balsamic vinaigrette