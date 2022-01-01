Octopus in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus a la Plancha$15.95
Spanish octopus, mojo de ajo, and choice of side
More about Takito Kitchen
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus A La Plancha$21.00
More about The Dearborn
All Together Now image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carboniste ‘Octopus’ Sparkling Albarino (2021)$35.00
More about All Together Now
Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tako(octopus)$3.00
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$16.00
wood grilled octopus, red fresno peppers, potatoes, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil
More about anteprima
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
Item pic

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus$26.00
grilled octopus, mixed bean medley, fresh vegetables, fresh herbs, orange segments, tomatoes, red vinegar, evoo GF
More about Avli on The Park
Item pic

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY OCTOPUS MAKI$10.00
6-Piece Traditional Roll.
More about Juno
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Charred Octopus$12.00
Charred octopus, rapini, bacon, peanuts, lemon aioli, mint and basil.
More about Sociale Chicago
Sal's Trattoria image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Octopus (Copy)$20.00
Red Wine Braised Octopus with Orange Yogurt, Quinoa, Cucmber Relish, Calabrian Honey
More about Sal's Trattoria
Item pic

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charred Octopus$19.00
Caramelized chili sauce - Greek yogurt
More about Catch 35
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus$16.00
Delicious charbroiled octopus
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Octopus$8.00
Grilled Marinated Baby Octopus
Greek Tomato Sauce, Watercress, Fennel
More about Taqueria Chingón
Item pic

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus a La Plancha$16.95
pan seared octopus, garlic mojo, lemon, roasted potatoes, tequila, red/green peppers & parsley
More about Bar Takito
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BABY OCTOPUS$8.00
Cooked baby octopus, marinated in Japanese shoyu, Chilli oil, and Topped with Unagi sauce.
TAKO (OCTOPUS)$7.00
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar image

 

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

5557 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$20.00
fennel, chorizo, zucchini, fingerling hash
olive tapenade, basil oil
More about Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Octopus Salad$17.00
blood orange, endive, fennel, olive, basil vinaigrette
More about Coda di Volpe
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Octopus$23.00
Confit then grilled baby octopus, togarashi sauce, black squid ink broken rice
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
etta image

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Fired Octopus$25.00
n'duja, preserved lemon vinaigrette, pistachio, mint
More about etta
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Octopus Skordalia$13.00
Traditional potato and garlic spread. Served with oven roasted octopus, dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Sparta Octopus$28.00
Octopus$53.00
One and a quarter pound of Mediterranean octopus braised with olive oil, red wine vinegar, branch oregano and garlic. Roasted until tender and finished over the coals.
More about Andros Taverna
Gaijin image

SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

Gaijin

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Special Octopus Yakisoba$20.00
Octopus yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables, spicy miso soup, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze
Octopus Osaka$20.00
braised octopus, hot sauce, honey gastrique, bonito
More about Gaijin
Consumer pic

 

Old Irving Brewing Co.

4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood-Fired Spanish Octopus *$20.00
crispy potatoes, Piquillo peppers, garlic-vinegar aioli, oregano, lemon, green olive salsa
More about Old Irving Brewing Co.
Nori Sushi Chicago image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Octopus$14.00
Octopus, masago, scallions, avocado, masago mayo, and chili sauce.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Roka Akor | Chicago image

 

Roka Akor | Chicago

111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$22.00
Meyer Lemon Dressing, Squid Ink Aioli
More about Roka Akor | Chicago
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Octopus w/ Curry Sauce 咖喱墨鱼仔$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Mesa Urbana

1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulpo a la Parilla octopus$22.00
More about Mesa Urbana

