Octopus in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve octopus
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Octopus a la Plancha
|$15.95
Spanish octopus, mojo de ajo, and choice of side
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Carboniste ‘Octopus’ Sparkling Albarino (2021)
|$35.00
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Octopus
|$16.00
wood grilled octopus, red fresno peppers, potatoes, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Octopus
|$26.00
grilled octopus, mixed bean medley, fresh vegetables, fresh herbs, orange segments, tomatoes, red vinegar, evoo GF
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Charred Octopus
|$12.00
Charred octopus, rapini, bacon, peanuts, lemon aioli, mint and basil.
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Baby Octopus (Copy)
|$20.00
Red Wine Braised Octopus with Orange Yogurt, Quinoa, Cucmber Relish, Calabrian Honey
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Charred Octopus
|$19.00
Caramelized chili sauce - Greek yogurt
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Octopus
|$16.00
Delicious charbroiled octopus
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Baby Octopus
|$8.00
Grilled Marinated Baby Octopus
Greek Tomato Sauce, Watercress, Fennel
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Octopus a La Plancha
|$16.95
pan seared octopus, garlic mojo, lemon, roasted potatoes, tequila, red/green peppers & parsley
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|BABY OCTOPUS
|$8.00
Cooked baby octopus, marinated in Japanese shoyu, Chilli oil, and Topped with Unagi sauce.
|TAKO (OCTOPUS)
|$7.00
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
5557 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Octopus
|$20.00
fennel, chorizo, zucchini, fingerling hash
olive tapenade, basil oil
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$17.00
blood orange, endive, fennel, olive, basil vinaigrette
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Baby Octopus
|$23.00
Confit then grilled baby octopus, togarashi sauce, black squid ink broken rice
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
|Wood Fired Octopus
|$25.00
n'duja, preserved lemon vinaigrette, pistachio, mint
SEAFOOD
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Octopus Skordalia
|$13.00
Traditional potato and garlic spread. Served with oven roasted octopus, dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.
|Sparta Octopus
|$28.00
|Octopus
|$53.00
One and a quarter pound of Mediterranean octopus braised with olive oil, red wine vinegar, branch oregano and garlic. Roasted until tender and finished over the coals.
SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI
Gaijin
950 W LAKE ST, Chicago
|Lunch Special Octopus Yakisoba
|$20.00
Octopus yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables, spicy miso soup, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze
|Octopus Osaka
|$20.00
braised octopus, hot sauce, honey gastrique, bonito
Old Irving Brewing Co.
4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Wood-Fired Spanish Octopus *
|$20.00
crispy potatoes, Piquillo peppers, garlic-vinegar aioli, oregano, lemon, green olive salsa
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Spicy Octopus
|$14.00
Octopus, masago, scallions, avocado, masago mayo, and chili sauce.
Roka Akor | Chicago
111 W. Illinois St. Suite 100, Chicago
|Grilled Octopus
|$22.00
Meyer Lemon Dressing, Squid Ink Aioli
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Baby Octopus w/ Curry Sauce 咖喱墨鱼仔
|$4.95