Omelettes in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve omelettes
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|The Soul Queen - Salmon Omelette
|$14.95
Salmon Omelette with 2 eggs, salmon and gouda cheese served with red onion, tomatoes, capers and a side of house potatoes of grits.
|DIY Omelette
|$14.95
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Tamago(japanese omelette)
|$3.00
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|MEXICAN OMELETTE
|$13.50
Fresh jalapeños, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
|SOUTHWEST OMELETTE
|$13.50
Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
|PARIS OMELETTE
|$13.50
Homemade Dijon butter, shaved ham and Gruyere cheese.
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Omelette
|$11.95
Roasted peppers, espelette & fresh chevre. (gluten free)
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|LEO Omelette
|$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
|Bacon Avocado Omelette
|$12.99
bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. Served with Toast.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
EGGY'S ONLY: served with hash browns, fresh fruit or mixed greens and toast or pancakes.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$7.29
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$14.49
whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast
|BYO Omelette
|$11.99
Build your own omelette or skillet // $10.49 + each additional ingredient $.075
|Spicy Feta Omelette
|$13.99
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|French Omelette
|$14.00
Three eggs, pork belly lardons, wild mushrooms, gruyere, fontina, spinach, crispy smashed potatoes
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Omelette
|$12.99
Omelette with slow roasted tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and basil pesto, served with toasted sourdough
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Egg White Omelette
|$14.99
mushroom, avocado, tomato, onion, broccoli, green pepper, salsa verde, toast
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$7.29
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|ENCHILADO OMELETTE
|$9.95
CHICKEN AND CHEESE IN GREEN OR RED SAUCE, SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
Breakfast House
3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|Lobster Omelette
|$17.00
White cheddar cheese, Lobster, bacon, Champagne Béchamel sauce, served with savory potatoes and choice of toast.
|Mushroom Omelette
|$15.00
Spinach, Maitake mushrooms, goat cheese, served with savory potatoes and choice of toast.
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Bacon Omelette
|$12.99
|Cheese Omelette
|$12.99
Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$12.99
Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Dynamite Veggie White Omelette
|$11.50
Cage free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, red and green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Lakeview Omelette
|$15.00
Egg whites, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|CUBAN OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$14.00
Omellette with onion, cheese, ham on a Freach bread, papas fritas
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Cheese Omelette
|$10.95
|Make-Your-Own Omelette
|$8.95
|Spinach & Swiss Omelette
|$10.95
The Original Pancake House
10437 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette
|$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by minced pieces of ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Mushroom Omelette
|$12.29
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by fresh mushrooms and topped with a rich mushroom sherry sauce. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Vegetarian Omelette
|$12.59
A fluffy oven baked omelette filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Omelette Two Egg Vegetable
|$5.00
Two Egg Breakfast Omelette with choice of Cheese and Veggies
|Omelette Two Egg Meat
|$5.00
Two Egg Breakfast Omelette with choice of Protein and Cheese
Another Bite
6632 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$6.99
Our fluffy omelet is built to perfection featuring your choice of cheese, veggies, and/or meat options.
|John's Everything Omelette
|$11.99
ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
|Cheesy Omelette
|$6.99
You pick the cheeses, we make the omelette.
