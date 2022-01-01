Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve omelettes

Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
The Soul Queen - Salmon Omelette$14.95
Salmon Omelette with 2 eggs, salmon and gouda cheese served with red onion, tomatoes, capers and a side of house potatoes of grits.
DIY Omelette$14.95
More about Peach's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamago(japanese omelette)$3.00
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEXICAN OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh jalapeños, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
SOUTHWEST OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
PARIS OMELETTE$13.50
Homemade Dijon butter, shaved ham and Gruyere cheese.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Omelette$11.95
Roasted peppers, espelette & fresh chevre. (gluten free)
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
LEO Omelette$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
Bacon Avocado Omelette$12.99
bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. Served with Toast.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LEO Omelette$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
Bacon Avocado Omelette$12.99
Fresh eggs, bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
EGGY'S ONLY: served with hash browns, fresh fruit or mixed greens and toast or pancakes.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Omelette$7.29
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BYO Omelette$9.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese Omelette$14.49
whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast
BYO Omelette$11.99
Build your own omelette or skillet // $10.49 + each additional ingredient $.075
Spicy Feta Omelette$13.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Omelette$14.00
Three eggs, pork belly lardons, wild mushrooms, gruyere, fontina, spinach, crispy smashed potatoes
More about Sociale Chicago
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEXICAN OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh jalapeños, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
SOUTHWEST OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
SOUTHWEST OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LEO Omelette$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
Bacon Avocado Omelette$12.99
bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. Served with Toast.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LEO Omelette$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
Caprese Omelette$12.99
Omelette with slow roasted tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and basil pesto, served with toasted sourdough
Bacon Avocado Omelette$12.99
bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. Served with Toast.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg White Omelette$14.99
mushroom, avocado, tomato, onion, broccoli, green pepper, salsa verde, toast
Spicy Feta Omelette$13.99
Goat Cheese Omelette$14.49
whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Omelette$7.29
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BYO Omelette$11.99
Build your own omelette or skillet // $10.49 + each additional ingredient $.075
Spicy Feta Omelette$13.99
Goat Cheese Omelette$14.49
whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Spicy Feta Omelette image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Feta Omelette$13.99
BYO Omelette$11.99
Build your own omelette or skillet // $10.49 + each additional ingredient $.075
Goat Cheese Omelette$14.49
whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADO OMELETTE$9.95
CHICKEN AND CHEESE IN GREEN OR RED SAUCE, SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS
More about El Tarasco
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LEO Omelette$15.99
omelette with lox, eggs and caramelized onions, topped with sour cream and fresh dill. Served with everything bagel and cream cheese.
Bacon Avocado Omelette$12.99
bacon, avocado and chihuahua cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. Served with Toast.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3001 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SOUTHWEST OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
PARIS OMELETTE$13.50
Homemade Dijon butter, shaved ham and Gruyere cheese.
MEXICAN OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh jalapeños, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
More about Breakfast House
Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Omelette$17.00
White cheddar cheese, Lobster, bacon, Champagne Béchamel sauce, served with savory potatoes and choice of toast.
Mushroom Omelette$15.00
Spinach, Maitake mushrooms, goat cheese, served with savory potatoes and choice of toast.
More about The Duplex
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Omelette$12.99
Cheese Omelette$12.99
Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.
Meat Lovers Omelette$12.99
Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PARIS OMELETTE$13.50
Homemade Dijon butter, shaved ham and Gruyere cheese.
SOUTHWEST OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh corn, tomatoes, onions, black beans, tortilla chips, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
MEXICAN OMELETTE$13.50
Fresh jalapeños, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Dynamite Veggie White Omelette$11.50
Cage free egg whites, spinach, mushroom, red and green peppers, topped with house-made salsa and Mozzarella cheese. Served with fruit and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lakeview Omelette$15.00
Egg whites, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes
More about Hutch American Bistro
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square image

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CUBAN OMELETTE SANDWICH$14.00
Omellette with onion, cheese, ham on a Freach bread, papas fritas
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.95
Make-Your-Own Omelette$8.95
Spinach & Swiss Omelette$10.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place
780e41ed-278b-4a00-8a3e-febb60c3f280 image

 

The Original Pancake House

10437 S Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$12.59
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by minced pieces of ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Mushroom Omelette$12.29
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by fresh mushrooms and topped with a rich mushroom sherry sauce. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Vegetarian Omelette$12.59
A fluffy oven baked omelette filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
More about The Original Pancake House
a8888566-e465-4c9e-8a89-5cc2f4f945fe image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Omelette Two Egg Vegetable$5.00
Two Egg Breakfast Omelette with choice of Cheese and Veggies
Omelette Two Egg Meat$5.00
Two Egg Breakfast Omelette with choice of Protein and Cheese
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Item pic

 

Another Bite

6632 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build Your Own Omelette$6.99
Our fluffy omelet is built to perfection featuring your choice of cheese, veggies, and/or meat options.
John's Everything Omelette$11.99
ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
Cheesy Omelette$6.99
You pick the cheeses, we make the omelette.
More about Another Bite

