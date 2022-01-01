Oreo cake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve oreo cake
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Oreo Cookie Cakes
|$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$6.95
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|6" 3 Layer Oreo House Cake
|$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream, and iced with Oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
--> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Oreo Overload Cheesecake-cake
Two chocolate cake layers with a decadent layer of oreo cheesecake in between...
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Oreo Cookie Cakes
|$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Humboldt Haus
2956-58 west north ave, Chicago
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$3.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's
1208 W. Webster, Chicago
|6" 3 layer Oreo Cake
|$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream and iced with oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12 adults.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
El Churro Shop
3536 West 26th Street, Chicago
|OREO FUNNEL CAKE
|$8.00
House-made fried to order funnel cake, drizzled with Lechera (condensed milk) Sauce, Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Oreo bits, and Powdered sugar.