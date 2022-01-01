Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo cake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve oreo cake

Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Cake Pop$2.75
More about Drunken Bean
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Oreo Cookie Cakes$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6" 3 Layer Oreo House Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream, and iced with Oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
--> write cake inscription in the special request section. If you are ordering through an app, please contact the store.
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Overload Cheesecake-cake
Two chocolate cake layers with a decadent layer of oreo cheesecake in between...
More about Jennivees Bakery
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Oreo Cookie Cakes$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
More about Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway
Humboldt Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Humboldt Haus

2956-58 west north ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Mousse Cake$3.00
More about Humboldt Haus
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oreo Cake
More about Kitchen 17
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

1208 W. Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
6" 3 layer Oreo Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream and iced with oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12 adults.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
6" 3 layer Oreo Cake$34.00
Three 6" round layers of chocolate cake, filled with vanilla buttercream and iced with oreo buttercream.
COLORS AND DECORATIONS VARY.
Serves 8-12 adults.
Upon receiving your order, we will call you to ask if you would like a message written on your cake.
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Consumer pic

 

El Churro Shop

3536 West 26th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OREO FUNNEL CAKE$8.00
House-made fried to order funnel cake, drizzled with Lechera (condensed milk) Sauce, Chocolate Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Oreo bits, and Powdered sugar.
More about El Churro Shop
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Irving Park

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Oreo Cookie Cakes$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Irving Park

