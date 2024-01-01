Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo cheesecake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve oreo cheesecake

Phlavz Express- 87th image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Dream Cheesecake$12.00
More about Phlavz Express- 87th - Phlavz Express- 87th
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Individual Oreo Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache and oreos
Ind Cheesecake Oreo$6.50
Creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache and oreos
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peppermint Oreo Cheesecake$5.00
More about Cafe Selmarie
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake$12.00
Oreo Dream Cheesecake$12.00
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Main pic

 

Parlor Pizza - River North - 405 N. Dearborn

405 N. Dearborn, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OREO CHEESECAKE PIE$12.36
Oreo bar, white chocolate cream cheese, caramel sauce
More about Parlor Pizza - River North - 405 N. Dearborn
Main pic

 

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea - Contact Us: awake@afrojoes.com

1818 West 99th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake$5.00
Oreo Cheesecake made with an Oreo crust, Oreo and cream cheese filling, and topped off with our homemade whipped cream.
More about Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea - Contact Us: awake@afrojoes.com
Consumer pic

 

Parlor Pizza Bar - Wicker Park - 1824 W Division St

1824 W Division St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
OREO CHEESECAKE PIE$12.36
Oreo bar, white chocolate cream cheese, caramel sauce
More about Parlor Pizza Bar - Wicker Park - 1824 W Division St

