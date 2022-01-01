Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad woon sen in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pad woon sen

Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen Tom Yum Talay$15.50
Pad Woon Sen$11.50
Pad Woon Sen$13.50
More about Hom Mali
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Woon Sen$16.00
Clear, bean-thread noodles stir fried with egg, vegetables and choice of protein.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodles with onion, carrots, bean sprouts, green peas and egg.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad-Woon-Sen$9.50
Glass noodles mixed with egg, baby corn, carrot, green peas, broccoli, mushroom, napa, green & white onion, bean sprout, 2pc shrimp, and chicken slices in soy sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Woon Sen$12.00
Vermicelli glass noodles with egg, baby corn, carrots, peapods, mushrooms, white, and green onions.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ glass noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, broccoli
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ glass noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, broccoli
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Woon Sen$9.75
Stir-fried glass noodles, egg, carrots, onions, bean sprouts and green onions.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
F62. Pad Woon Sen$10.99
Sautéed bean thread noodles, sliced onions, and eggs in light tomato sauce with your choice of protein.
D41. Woon Sen Pad Thai$9.59
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts with your choice of protein.
More about Opart Thai House

