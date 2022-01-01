Pad woon sen in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pad woon sen
More about Hom Mali
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Pad Woon Sen Tom Yum Talay
|$15.50
|Pad Woon Sen
|$11.50
|Pad Woon Sen
|$13.50
More about Talay
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Pad Woon Sen
|$16.00
Clear, bean-thread noodles stir fried with egg, vegetables and choice of protein.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Pad Woon Sen
|$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodles with onion, carrots, bean sprouts, green peas and egg.
More about Rice and Noodles
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Pad-Woon-Sen
|$9.50
Glass noodles mixed with egg, baby corn, carrot, green peas, broccoli, mushroom, napa, green & white onion, bean sprout, 2pc shrimp, and chicken slices in soy sauce
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Pad Woon Sen
|$12.00
Vermicelli glass noodles with egg, baby corn, carrots, peapods, mushrooms, white, and green onions.
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Pad Woon Sen
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ glass noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, broccoli
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Pad Woon Sen
|$9.95
stir-fried your choice of meat in brown sauce w/ glass noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, scallion, broccoli
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pad Woon Sen
|$9.75
Stir-fried glass noodles, egg, carrots, onions, bean sprouts and green onions.
More about Opart Thai House
Opart Thai House
1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|F62. Pad Woon Sen
|$10.99
Sautéed bean thread noodles, sliced onions, and eggs in light tomato sauce with your choice of protein.
|D41. Woon Sen Pad Thai
|$9.59
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with fried tofu, bean sprouts, eggs, green onions and ground peanuts with your choice of protein.