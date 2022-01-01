Paninis in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Panini & Fries$8.99
Panini Sandwich Containing Grilled Eggplant, Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion & Arugula, with a Roasted Red Pepper Aioli.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Roasted Mushroom Panini image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Mushroom Panini$7.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Wood roasted mushrooms, wilted spinach, provolone, herb oil. Includes a side of housemade chips.
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
CAPRESE CHICKEN PANINI$17.00
Toasted Focaccia with Pesto Sauce, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella & Balsamic Demi-Glaze, Served with Fresh Cut Fries
More about Green Street Local
Berghoff Restaurant image

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Panini$16.95
Caramelized mushrooms and onions, heirloom
tomato, spinach and Fontina cheese, pressed on
house-made sourdough
More about Berghoff Restaurant
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Panini$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
More about Oromo Cafe
7f537406-1e5d-4c05-bd21-14cc2298ec19 image

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Four Cheese & Tomato Panini$7.95
A perfect blend of cheddar, mozzarella and Swiss with tomatoes on Parmesan crusted old world bread, 793 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Vegetarian
More about Room 500
Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Club Chicken Panini$16.00
More about Chop Shop
Item pic

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Panini$12.00
Tomato, onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and chipotle aioli
Chicken Panini$14.00
Tomato, onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and chipotle aioli
More about Frida Room
Item pic

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panini Turkey Pesto$13.99
Whole Wheat Bread, Pesto, Turkey Breast, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomato
Panini Veggie Panini$13.99
Whole wheat Bread, Mushroom, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Hummus
Panini Chicken Chipotle$13.99
Whole wheat bread, Chipotle Mayo, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Onion, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese
Pick One Side:
* House Salad
OR
*Veggie Chips
More about MCM Protein Bar
Banner pic

 

Rolling Chicago Cafe

3904 w. 47th st, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Panini
Egg, ham, bacon, mayo, mounster cheese
More about Rolling Chicago Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$8.95
Chicken, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella/Provolone mix, and Ranch Dressing pressed between 2 pieces of herb oiled Rustic bread slices. Served with your choice of Potato Chips or Fries.
Tuna Panini$8.95
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese on Sour Dough Bread. Served with your choice of fries or Chips.
Veggie Panini$8.95
Served on Rustic Bread with Muenster Cheese and Mushroom, onion, sweet peppers, spinach, pesto, mayo.
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
Consumer pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Panini 6 inch$9.00
Chicken Panini$13.00
6" Chicken Panini$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Arugula, Provolone, Roasted Peppers
More about Nonnina
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini image

 

RML Cafe

3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini$3.50
Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.
More about RML Cafe
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Veggie Panini$15.00
Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Spinach, And Red Onion With Goat Cheese Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil And Grilled on The Press
Chicken Pesto Panini$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, And Mozzarella Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil and Grilled On The Press
BBQ Pork Panini$15.00
House-Made Pulled Pork Drizzled With Our Zesty BBQ Sauce And Pepper-Jack Cheese Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil And Grilled On The Press
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Panini$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
More about Oromo Cafe
Main pic

 

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

8344 S. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Auburn Gres-Ham Panini$12.00
Prosciutto, spring mix, tomato and provolone on Sourdough
bread grilled to perfection or served cold.
More about Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Panini$14.95
Mozarella, roasted red pepper, zucchini, red onion, spinach & avocado, grilled on panini bread
Eggy's Panini$16.95
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss, Eggy's sauce & tomato, grilled on panini bread
Florentine Panini$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, swiss and deli mustard, grilled on panini bread
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Turkish Kitchen

565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato, Basil & Cheese Panini$9.50
Soujuk + Cheese Panini$9.50
Ayvalik "Beast" Panini$13.50
Turkish Toast -Panini "Ayvalik"
Sandwich with Sausage, Soujuk, Russian Salad, Melted Cheese, and Pickle.
More about Turkish Kitchen
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken 'Panini'$16.00
More about City Social

