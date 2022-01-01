Paninis in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve paninis
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Grilled Veggie Panini & Fries
|$8.99
Panini Sandwich Containing Grilled Eggplant, Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion & Arugula, with a Roasted Red Pepper Aioli.
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Roasted Mushroom Panini
|$7.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Wood roasted mushrooms, wilted spinach, provolone, herb oil. Includes a side of housemade chips.
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|CAPRESE CHICKEN PANINI
|$17.00
Toasted Focaccia with Pesto Sauce, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella & Balsamic Demi-Glaze, Served with Fresh Cut Fries
Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Mushroom Panini
|$16.95
Caramelized mushrooms and onions, heirloom
tomato, spinach and Fontina cheese, pressed on
house-made sourdough
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Panini
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
|Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini
|$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Four Cheese & Tomato Panini
|$7.95
A perfect blend of cheddar, mozzarella and Swiss with tomatoes on Parmesan crusted old world bread, 793 Calories, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Vegetarian
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Italian Club Chicken Panini
|$16.00
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Vegetarian Panini
|$12.00
Tomato, onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and chipotle aioli
|Chicken Panini
|$14.00
Tomato, onion, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and chipotle aioli
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Panini Turkey Pesto
|$13.99
Whole Wheat Bread, Pesto, Turkey Breast, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomato
|Panini Veggie Panini
|$13.99
Whole wheat Bread, Mushroom, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Hummus
|Panini Chicken Chipotle
|$13.99
Whole wheat bread, Chipotle Mayo, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Onion, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese
Pick One Side:
* House Salad
OR
*Veggie Chips
Rolling Chicago Cafe
3904 w. 47th st, chicago
|Breakfast Panini
Egg, ham, bacon, mayo, mounster cheese
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
|$8.95
Chicken, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella/Provolone mix, and Ranch Dressing pressed between 2 pieces of herb oiled Rustic bread slices. Served with your choice of Potato Chips or Fries.
|Tuna Panini
|$8.95
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese on Sour Dough Bread. Served with your choice of fries or Chips.
|Veggie Panini
|$8.95
Served on Rustic Bread with Muenster Cheese and Mushroom, onion, sweet peppers, spinach, pesto, mayo.
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Chicken Panini 6 inch
|$9.00
|Chicken Panini
|$13.00
|6" Chicken Panini
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pesto Mayo, Arugula, Provolone, Roasted Peppers
RML Cafe
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini
|$3.50
Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Grilled Veggie Panini
|$15.00
Grilled Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Spinach, And Red Onion With Goat Cheese Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil And Grilled on The Press
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, And Mozzarella Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil and Grilled On The Press
|BBQ Pork Panini
|$15.00
House-Made Pulled Pork Drizzled With Our Zesty BBQ Sauce And Pepper-Jack Cheese Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil And Grilled On The Press
Oromo Cafe
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Panini
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
|Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini
|$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea
8344 S. Halsted, Chicago
|Auburn Gres-Ham Panini
|$12.00
Prosciutto, spring mix, tomato and provolone on Sourdough
bread grilled to perfection or served cold.
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Veggie Panini
|$14.95
Mozarella, roasted red pepper, zucchini, red onion, spinach & avocado, grilled on panini bread
|Eggy's Panini
|$16.95
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss, Eggy's sauce & tomato, grilled on panini bread
|Florentine Panini
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomato, swiss and deli mustard, grilled on panini bread
Turkish Kitchen
565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Tomato, Basil & Cheese Panini
|$9.50
|Soujuk + Cheese Panini
|$9.50
|Ayvalik "Beast" Panini
|$13.50
Turkish Toast -Panini "Ayvalik"
Sandwich with Sausage, Soujuk, Russian Salad, Melted Cheese, and Pickle.
City Social
120 N Lasalle, Chicago
|Chicken 'Panini'
|$16.00