Panna cotta in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve panna cotta
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Lemon Panna Cotta with Blueberry Compote
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Flavor of the day: vanilla bean, cream, and sugar custard
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Coconut Panna Cotta
|$6.00
a chilled custard made with sweet cream and aromatized with coconut and vanilla
Osteria Langhe
2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Panna Cotta
|$10.00
vanilla pudding, espresso syrup
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
5557 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Passionfruit Panna Cotta
|$10.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Madagascar Vanilla, Raspberry-Rhubarb Compote, Oat Streusel, Mint
Sepia
123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Buttermilk Panna Cotta
|$10.00
Cinnamon apple compote, apple cider gelee, candied almonds, saffron oat crumble