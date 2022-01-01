Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve panna cotta

Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$8.00
More about Gene & Georgetti
Item pic

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Panna Cotta$8.00
Lemon Panna Cotta with Blueberry Compote
More about Sal's Trattoria
The Village image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Panna Cotta$8.00
Flavor of the day: vanilla bean, cream, and sugar custard
More about The Village
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Panna Cotta$5.25
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Panna Cotta$6.00
a chilled custard made with sweet cream and aromatized with coconut and vanilla
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Osteria Langhe image

 

Osteria Langhe

2824 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Panna Cotta$10.00
vanilla pudding, espresso syrup
More about Osteria Langhe
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar image

 

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

5557 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Passionfruit Panna Cotta$10.00
More about Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PANNA COTTA$12.00
More about Petterino's
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panna Cotta$8.00
Madagascar Vanilla, Raspberry-Rhubarb Compote, Oat Streusel, Mint
More about Farm Bar
Sepia image

 

Sepia

123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (5691 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Panna Cotta$10.00
Cinnamon apple compote, apple cider gelee, candied almonds, saffron oat crumble
More about Sepia
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG - Panna Cotta$9.00
More about Sapori Trattoria

