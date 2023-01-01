Paratha in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve paratha
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Muli Paratha
|$10.99
White radish filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
|Paneer Paratha
|$10.99
Indian cheese filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
|Onion Paratha
|$10.99
Onion filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
More about Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub
Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub
116 West Hubbard Street, Chicago
|Malabar Paratha
|$4.00
More about Bombay Eats - Streeterville
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Eats - Streeterville
330 E Ohio St, Chicago
|Flatbread (Paratha or Roti)
|$1.99
Side of flaky paratha or wheat roti
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Alu Paratha
|$5.00
Paratha stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, green peas and Indian spices
|Paratha
|$4.50
Whole wheat flatbread layered with butter
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Mint Paratha
|$4.00
Flatbread cooked with dry mint.
|Paratha
|$4.00
Layered flatbread cooked on clay oven.
|Aloo Paratha
|$4.00
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with potato and spices.
More about India House Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|PUDINA PARATHA (MINT)
|$6.00
Whole wheat layered bread with mint and herbs.
|LACHCHA PARATHA
|$5.00
Whole wheat layered bread baked in clay oven
|ALOO PARATHA
|$6.00
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes baked in clay oven
More about Oberoi's Indian Food
Oberoi's Indian Food
2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago
|Aloo Paratha
|$5.95
|Paratha
|$2.50
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Aloo Paratha
|$5.50
Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with spiced boiled potatoes and cilantro baked in a clay tandoor oven.
|Lachcha Paratha (Ask For Vegan)
|$5.50
Whole wheat layered flatbread baked in a clay tandoor oven
|Lachcha Paratha
|$5.50
Whole wheat layered flatbread baked in a clay tandoor oven.