Paratha in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve paratha

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muli Paratha$10.99
White radish filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Paneer Paratha$10.99
Indian cheese filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Onion Paratha$10.99
Onion filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
Consumer pic

 

Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub

116 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Malabar Paratha$4.00
More about Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Eats - Streeterville

330 E Ohio St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flatbread (Paratha or Roti)$1.99
Side of flaky paratha or wheat roti
More about Bombay Eats - Streeterville
Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alu Paratha$5.00
Paratha stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, green peas and Indian spices
Paratha$4.50
Whole wheat flatbread layered with butter
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mint Paratha$4.00
Flatbread cooked with dry mint.
Paratha$4.00
Layered flatbread cooked on clay oven.
Aloo Paratha$4.00
Flatbread stuffed and cooked with potato and spices.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PUDINA PARATHA (MINT)$6.00
Whole wheat layered bread with mint and herbs.
LACHCHA PARATHA$5.00
Whole wheat layered bread baked in clay oven
ALOO PARATHA$6.00
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes baked in clay oven
More about India House Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Oberoi's Indian Food

2439 West Devon Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aloo Paratha$5.95
Paratha$2.50
More about Oberoi's Indian Food
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aloo Paratha$5.50
Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with spiced boiled potatoes and cilantro baked in a clay tandoor oven.
Lachcha Paratha ​(Ask For Vegan)$5.50
Whole wheat layered flatbread baked in a clay tandoor oven
Lachcha Paratha$5.50
Whole wheat layered flatbread baked in a clay tandoor oven.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Aloo Paratha$5.50
More about Indian Clay Pot

