Pasta salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Pasta Salad
|$5.00
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Vegetable Pasta Salad
|$3.69
|Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$3.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl
|$3.69
|Vegetable Pasta Salad
|$3.69
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Pasta Salad
|$5.99
More about Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium
Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium
1300 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
|Caesar Pasta Salad
|$8.50
More about Dakota 94
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Pesto Pasta, Effie’s Salad and a Giant pretzel
|$35.00
More about Greek Kitchen
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Orzo Pasta Salad
|$3.50
Orzo pasta, olives, peppers, feta, onions and spinach
More about Tempesta Market
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Pasta Salad
|$3.95
Fusili, Pepperoni, Hook's Cheddar. Cucumber, Red Onion, Creamy Oregano Dressing
More about Humboldt Haus
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Humboldt Haus
2956-58 west north ave, Chicago
|Pasta Salad
|$1.00
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Pasta Salad (Vegetarian)
|$2.95
Rotini pasta salad.
|1lb Rotini Pasta Salad
|$10.00
More about Bluebird
Bluebird
2863 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Pesto Pasta Salad
|$4.95
With Pesto, feta cheese Roma tomato and red onion topped with parmesan.
**Contains Nuts**