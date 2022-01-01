Pasta salad in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$5.00
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pasta Salad$3.69
Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl (priced per person)$3.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad Medium$5.95
More about La Fournette
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pasta Salad Bowl$3.69
Vegetable Pasta Salad$3.69
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Salad$5.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium image

 

Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium

1300 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Pasta Salad$8.50
More about Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Pasta, Effie’s Salad and a Giant pretzel$35.00
More about Dakota 94
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Orzo Pasta Salad$3.50
Orzo pasta, olives, peppers, feta, onions and spinach
More about Greek Kitchen
Pasta Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$3.95
Fusili, Pepperoni, Hook's Cheddar. Cucumber, Red Onion, Creamy Oregano Dressing
More about Tempesta Market
Humboldt Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Humboldt Haus

2956-58 west north ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad$1.00
More about Humboldt Haus
Formento's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Formento's

925 W Randolph, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Salad$6.00
More about Formento's
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Salad (Vegetarian)$2.95
Rotini pasta salad.
1lb Rotini Pasta Salad$10.00
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Item pic

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Pasta Salad$4.95
With Pesto, feta cheese Roma tomato and red onion topped with parmesan.
**Contains Nuts**
More about Bluebird
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Chicago

218 W Lake St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Pasta Salad$5.99
More about PappaRoti - Chicago
Restaurant banner

 

Slab Bar-B-Que

1918 E. 71st Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Pan Shrimp Pasta Salad$95.00
More about Slab Bar-B-Que

