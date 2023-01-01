Pastrami sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$14.00
Bonni's Pizza and Subs - 7009 West Higgins Avenue
7009 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago
|Hot Pastrami Sandwich
|$8.95
Yellow mustard, provolone
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli - 1141 South Jefferson Street
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Smoked Beef Pastrami Sandwich (Hot)
|$18.95
Cured and smoked pastrami hand cut piled high. Served with mustard and pickle.
Our new 80th Anniversary Sandwich
Suggested Bread: Rye Bread
|Turkey Pastrami Sandwich (Hot)
|$18.95
Cured and Smoked Turkey piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Pumpernickel
|Beef Pastrami Sandwich (Hot)
|$18.95
Cured and smoked pastrami piled high. Served with mustard and pickle. Suggested Bread: Rye Bread