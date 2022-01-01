Pastries in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pastries
Nellie's
2458 W. Division St., Chicago
|Guava and Cheese Pastry
|$2.75
|Guava Pastry
|$2.50
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry
|$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry
|$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
|Salami & Egg Puff Pastry
|$5.99
|Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry
|$5.99
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry
|$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
|Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry
|$5.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry
|$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
|Breakfast Pastries Mini- 1 doz
|$49.00
|Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry
|$5.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Blueberry Pancake Pastry Sour 4pk
|$15.99
Lightly-soured ale with fresh blueberry, luscious maple syrup and milk sugar flavors. Yum!
ALC BY VOL: 6.0%
IBU: 10
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Open Pastry
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|BBQ Pork Puff Pastry 叉燒酥
|$4.95
|Sweet Rice Pastry 糯米茲
|$4.95
Good Ambler
216 North Peoria Street, Chicago
|Chef's Assorted Dozen Pastries
|$51.00