Pastries in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Nellie's

2458 W. Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Guava and Cheese Pastry$2.75
Guava Pastry$2.50
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
Salami & Egg Puff Pastry$5.99
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Acma Turkish Pastry$4.25
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato, Basil & Ricotta Pastry$4.99
Light and Buttery Pastry topped with Ricotta, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil Pesto.
Breakfast Pastries Mini- 1 doz$49.00
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry$5.99
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Pastry Sour 4pk$15.99
Lightly-soured ale with fresh blueberry, luscious maple syrup and milk sugar flavors. Yum!
ALC BY VOL: 6.0%
IBU: 10
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe image

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Open Pastry
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pork Puff Pastry 叉燒酥$4.95
Sweet Rice Pastry 糯米茲$4.95
Good Ambler image

 

Good Ambler

216 North Peoria Street, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef's Assorted Dozen Pastries$51.00
Turkitch - Turkish Kitchen image

 

Turkish Kitchen

565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MODA Cheese Roll - Pastry$14.99
