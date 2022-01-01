Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT$12.50
Grilled onions and American cheese
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Patty Melt$12.95
American Cheese, Roasted Jalapeños, & Caramelized Onions on Texas Toast
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$12.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT$12.50
Grilled onions and American cheese
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Patty Melt$12.00
Vegan burger (kale, caramelized onions, rice, black beans, garden greens, oatmeal, and Portobello mushrooms) served on rye bread with a vegan red pepper mayo.
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region-

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$10.50
two slices of buttered, griddled white toast with american chesse, a 3.5 ounce griddled patty, grilled onions, pickles, and a side of region sauce
More about The Region-
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DMK Burger Bar

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (7863 reviews)
Takeout
#9 Patty Melt$14.00
The Patty Melt- Grass-fed beef, Smoked Bacon, Charred Balsamic Red Onion, Leroy's Remoulade, Smoked Gouda, Griddled Rye
More about DMK Burger Bar
Umami Patty Melt image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Patty Melt$8.95
Angus burger, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, grilled onions,chipotle mayo
SPICY!!
Swiss Mushroom Patty Melt$8.95
angus burger, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo
American Patty Melt$8.95
Angus burger, American Cheese
More about Joey G's Mac & Cheese
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.49
A half-pound burger served on grilled rye with melted American cheese and grilled onions.
More about Pancake Cafe Broadway
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT$12.50
Grilled onions and American cheese
More about Breakfast House
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$16.00
10 oz burger patty cooked the way you want and your choice of cheese. Topped with grilled onions on a grilled rye bread. Served with a side of fries.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Umami Patty Melt image

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.00
Merkts cheddar cheese, grilled
onion, dill pickle & remoulade on
griddled marble rye.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt*$13.00
8 oz. burger griddled on buttered/toasted marbled rye with Swiss, caramelized onions and secret sauce. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef®. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Saint Lou's Assembly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Saint Lou's Assembly

664 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt
More about Saint Lou's Assembly
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$10.95
1/2 lb patty, cheese, grilled onions on rye
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Patty Melt image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corridor Brewery & Provisions

3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.00
Single Steak Patty, Provolone, Cheddar, Thousand Island Dressing, Caramelized Onions, Rye Bread, Served with Fries
More about Corridor Brewery & Provisions
Item pic

 

Roux

1055 East 55th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$15.00
More about Roux
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.50
Beef patty with cheddar, grilled onion and Eggy's sauce on grilled pumpernickel rye
More about Eggy's Diner
Bluebird image

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.95
More about Bluebird
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eleven City Diner

1112 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$17.99
Angus Burger, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, 1000 Island, Dark Rye.
More about Eleven City Diner

