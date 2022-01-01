Patty melts in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve patty melts
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|PATTY MELT
|$12.50
Grilled onions and American cheese
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Texas Patty Melt
|$12.95
American Cheese, Roasted Jalapeños, & Caramelized Onions on Texas Toast
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Vegan Patty Melt
|$12.00
Vegan burger (kale, caramelized onions, rice, black beans, garden greens, oatmeal, and Portobello mushrooms) served on rye bread with a vegan red pepper mayo.
The Region-
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$10.50
two slices of buttered, griddled white toast with american chesse, a 3.5 ounce griddled patty, grilled onions, pickles, and a side of region sauce
DMK Burger Bar
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
|#9 Patty Melt
|$14.00
The Patty Melt- Grass-fed beef, Smoked Bacon, Charred Balsamic Red Onion, Leroy's Remoulade, Smoked Gouda, Griddled Rye
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Umami Patty Melt
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
Joey G's Mac & Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Hot Patty Melt
|$8.95
Angus burger, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, grilled onions,chipotle mayo
|Swiss Mushroom Patty Melt
|$8.95
angus burger, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo
|American Patty Melt
|$8.95
Angus burger, American Cheese
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$13.49
A half-pound burger served on grilled rye with melted American cheese and grilled onions.
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$16.00
10 oz burger patty cooked the way you want and your choice of cheese. Topped with grilled onions on a grilled rye bread. Served with a side of fries.
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Umami Patty Melt
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Merkts cheddar cheese, grilled
onion, dill pickle & remoulade on
griddled marble rye.
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Patty Melt*
|$13.00
8 oz. burger griddled on buttered/toasted marbled rye with Swiss, caramelized onions and secret sauce. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef®. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
Saint Lou's Assembly
664 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Patty Melt
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$10.95
1/2 lb patty, cheese, grilled onions on rye
Corridor Brewery & Provisions
3446 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Single Steak Patty, Provolone, Cheddar, Thousand Island Dressing, Caramelized Onions, Rye Bread, Served with Fries
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$15.50
Beef patty with cheddar, grilled onion and Eggy's sauce on grilled pumpernickel rye