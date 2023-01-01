Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pear salad

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh
blackberries and raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppy seed dressing
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear and Goat Cheese Salad$17.00
Grill chicken, mixed greens, fresh raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppyseed dressing
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pear & Walnut Salad$13.95
sliced pears, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola blue cheese, fresh lemon & arugula
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
Arugula, poached pear, cracked black pepper chevre. Served with Truffle-Honey vinaigrette
More about Chop Shop
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$17.75
grilled pears, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red onions, red peppers, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Kopi Cafe

5317 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pear & Bleu Salad$11.95
A delightful mix of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing topped with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries.
More about Kopi Cafe
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pear & Mango Salad$16.00
More about City Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Fish Sandwiches

Karaage

Avocado Rolls

Pastrami Sandwiches

Thai Coffee

Chopped Steaks

Fried Chicken Salad

Vegetable Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston