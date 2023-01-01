Pear salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pear salad
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Pear Goat Cheese and Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh
blackberries and raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppy seed dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill - Northwest Side
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Pear and Goat Cheese Salad
|$17.00
Grill chicken, mixed greens, fresh raspberries, curried walnuts, raspberry poppyseed dressing
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Pear & Walnut Salad
|$13.95
sliced pears, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola blue cheese, fresh lemon & arugula
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chop Shop
2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago
|Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
|$18.00
Arugula, poached pear, cracked black pepper chevre. Served with Truffle-Honey vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$17.75
grilled pears, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red onions, red peppers, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Kopi Cafe
5317 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Pear & Bleu Salad
|$11.95
A delightful mix of greens tossed in honey mustard dressing topped with pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries.