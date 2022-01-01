Penne in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Bacon Pasta$16.99
Penne pasta tossed with bacon, fresh corn, red peppers, broccoli in basil pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese and garlic bread
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne a la Vodka$16.00
Vodka, tomato cream.
Kids Penne Meatball Marinara$10.00
Penne Pasta with Shrimp & Broccoli$24.00
Lemon garlic white wine sauce.
More about Gale Street Inn
Banner pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bake Penne Marinara$39.00
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta Con Pollo$10.59
penne pasta, sliced antibiotic free chicken
breast, roasted red peppers, crimini
mushrooms, peas, tomato basil cream sauce
Penne Pasta Con Pollo Buffet (priced per person)$14.99
penne pasta, sliced RWA chicken breast,
roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms,
sugar snap peas and tomato basil cream sauce. (12 person minimum) Served with your choice of spicy arrabiatta, tomato basil cream, or RWA meat sauce, gourmet bread basket, and your choice of Kale Caesar or Mixed Greens Salad.
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Penne Pesto$19.00
Spicy Pesto Cream Sauce, Prosciutto, Capers
Penne Buttera$20.00
Sausage, Peas, Tomato Cream Sauce
More about Franco's Ristorante
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Pasta$20.00
AFTER 3 PM ONLY. Grilled chicken, oven roasted tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, pine nuts, basil butter sauce, parmesan
More about Sociale Chicago
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Paesano$15.95
Side Penne Rigati$4.95
Gluten Free Penne$16.95
More about Colletti's
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Penne Marinara$7.25
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta Con Pollo Buffet (priced per person)$14.99
penne pasta, sliced RWA chicken breast,
roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms,
sugar snap peas and tomato basil cream sauce. (12 person minimum) Served with your choice of spicy arrabiatta, tomato basil cream, or RWA meat sauce, gourmet bread basket, and your choice of Kale Caesar or Mixed Greens Salad.
Penne Pasta Con Pollo$10.59
penne pasta, sliced antibiotic free chicken
breast, roasted red peppers, crimini
mushrooms, peas, tomato basil cream sauce
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne W Eggplant$23.00
eggplant, oregano, red onion, fresh mozzarella, marinara
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Penne Pasta$9.00
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Vodka Sauce, Pecorino, Basil
More about Labriola Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Popeye Penne
penne sautéed with chicken, shallots, pine nuts and spinach in parmesan basil cream sauce
More about Pizza Capri
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Penne Marinara$7.50
More about Carmine's on Rush
Item pic

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Buttera$20.00
Sausage, Peas, Tomato Cream Sauce
Spicy Penne Pesto$20.00
Spicy Pesto Cream Sauce, Prosciutto, Capers
More about Il Culaccino
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PENNE A LA VODKA$27.00
Imported Penne, Homemade Pork Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozz
PENNE A LA VODKA NO SAUSAGE$20.00
More about Petterino's
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Penne$7.00
Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production.
They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area.
Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.
More about Publican Quality Meats
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Marinara$21.00
Penne Vodka$22.00
Penne Arrabbiata$22.00
More about Sapori Trattoria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne ala vodka$18.00
penne regatta tossed in our signature vodka sauce
More about Renaldi's Pizza

