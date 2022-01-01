Penne in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve penne
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Penne Bacon Pasta
|$16.99
Penne pasta tossed with bacon, fresh corn, red peppers, broccoli in basil pesto sauce topped with parmesan cheese and garlic bread
More about Gale Street Inn
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Penne a la Vodka
|$16.00
Vodka, tomato cream.
|Kids Penne Meatball Marinara
|$10.00
|Penne Pasta with Shrimp & Broccoli
|$24.00
Lemon garlic white wine sauce.
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Bake Penne Marinara
|$39.00
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Penne Pasta Con Pollo
|$10.59
penne pasta, sliced antibiotic free chicken
breast, roasted red peppers, crimini
mushrooms, peas, tomato basil cream sauce
|Penne Pasta Con Pollo Buffet (priced per person)
|$14.99
penne pasta, sliced RWA chicken breast,
roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms,
sugar snap peas and tomato basil cream sauce. (12 person minimum) Served with your choice of spicy arrabiatta, tomato basil cream, or RWA meat sauce, gourmet bread basket, and your choice of Kale Caesar or Mixed Greens Salad.
More about Franco's Ristorante
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Spicy Penne Pesto
|$19.00
Spicy Pesto Cream Sauce, Prosciutto, Capers
|Penne Buttera
|$20.00
Sausage, Peas, Tomato Cream Sauce
More about Sociale Chicago
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Penne Pasta
|$20.00
AFTER 3 PM ONLY. Grilled chicken, oven roasted tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, pine nuts, basil butter sauce, parmesan
More about Colletti's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Penne Paesano
|$15.95
|Side Penne Rigati
|$4.95
|Gluten Free Penne
|$16.95
More about Rosebud on Rush
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Side Penne Marinara
|$7.25
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Penne Pasta Con Pollo Buffet (priced per person)
|$14.99
penne pasta, sliced RWA chicken breast,
roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms,
sugar snap peas and tomato basil cream sauce. (12 person minimum) Served with your choice of spicy arrabiatta, tomato basil cream, or RWA meat sauce, gourmet bread basket, and your choice of Kale Caesar or Mixed Greens Salad.
|Penne Pasta Con Pollo
|$10.59
penne pasta, sliced antibiotic free chicken
breast, roasted red peppers, crimini
mushrooms, peas, tomato basil cream sauce
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Penne W Eggplant
|$23.00
eggplant, oregano, red onion, fresh mozzarella, marinara
More about Labriola Chicago
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Kids Penne Pasta
|$9.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
Vodka Sauce, Pecorino, Basil
More about Pizza Capri
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Popeye Penne
penne sautéed with chicken, shallots, pine nuts and spinach in parmesan basil cream sauce
More about Il Culaccino
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Penne Buttera
|$20.00
Sausage, Peas, Tomato Cream Sauce
|Spicy Penne Pesto
|$20.00
Spicy Pesto Cream Sauce, Prosciutto, Capers
More about Petterino's
Petterino's
150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago
|PENNE A LA VODKA
|$27.00
Imported Penne, Homemade Pork Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Fresh Buffalo Mozz
|PENNE A LA VODKA NO SAUSAGE
|$20.00
More about Publican Quality Meats
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Penne
|$7.00
Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production.
They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area.
Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.
More about Sapori Trattoria
Sapori Trattoria
2701 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Penne Marinara
|$21.00
|Penne Vodka
|$22.00
|Penne Arrabbiata
|$22.00