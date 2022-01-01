Pepper steaks in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pepper steaks
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Pepper Steak
|$10.25
A hearty dish made with beef sautéed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
Food On The Run
8040 S Ashland, Chicago
|Pepper Steak & Rice
|$21.99
Juicy tender pieces of steak with green & red peppers in our southwestern brown gravy over white rice.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Pepper Steak
|$13.25
A hearty dish made with beef sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Bangkok Pepper Steak
|$12.00
Stir-fried tender beef or your choice of meat with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions in a special oyster sauce.
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Skirt Steak, Pepper Crust
|$17.95
butter, pepper crust, mushroom mornay and add one side dish
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Pepper Steak
|$15.95
Marinated soy pepper steak in black pepper sauce served with salad and fries.
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Thai Pepper Steak
|$14.00
Sliced steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, and tomatoes cooked with oyster sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Pepper Steak
|$10.95
A hearty dish made with flank steak sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.