Pepper steaks in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepper Steak$10.25
A hearty dish made with beef sautéed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepper Steak & Rice$21.99
Juicy tender pieces of steak with green & red peppers in our southwestern brown gravy over white rice.
More about Food On The Run
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepper Steak$13.25
A hearty dish made with beef sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bangkok Pepper Steak$12.00
Stir-fried tender beef or your choice of meat with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions in a special oyster sauce.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak, Pepper Crust$17.95
butter, pepper crust, mushroom mornay and add one side dish
More about Bar Takito
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Pepper Steak$15.95
Marinated soy pepper steak in black pepper sauce served with salad and fries.
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Pepper Steak$14.00
Sliced steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, and tomatoes cooked with oyster sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepper Steak$10.95
A hearty dish made with flank steak sauteed with bell peppers, baby corn and onions in a rich black bean garlic sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Red Carpet Catering

2024 w 119th st, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (76 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Pepper Steak$20.00
More about Red Carpet Catering

