Pepperoni pizza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.00
organic bianco tomatoes, mozzarella, crispy pepperoni, extra virgin olive oil
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$10.99
Topped with Pepperoni, served hot & bubbly. Served with Arugula salad
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$10.99
Hot and bubbly with pepperoni on top. Served with Arugula salad.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Pepperoni with Three Cheeses Pizza
imported pepperoni, fontina, provolone and parmesan
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$10.99
Topped with Pepperoni, served hot & bubbly. Served with Arugula salad
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$10.99
Topped with Pepperoni, served hot & bubbly. Served with Arugula salad
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Pepperoni with Three Cheeses Pizza
imported pepperoni, fontina, provolone and parmesan
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.95
mozzarella, parmesan & gruyère cheese blend
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
|$10.99
Topped with Pepperoni, served hot & bubbly. Served with Arugula salad
PIZZA
Coalfire
1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago
|10 inch Pizza W/ Pepperoni
|$10.00
|Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza
|$22.00
Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Chop Basil, Garlic
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.00
tomato crudo, basil
Max and Issy's
1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$24.00
16" Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
As traditional as pizza comes.... Pepperoni, mozzarella and zesty tomato sauce. You can't go wrong with this pizza.
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
Tomato basil sauce, artesian pepperoni, Calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella.
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Knead Great Pizza
2101 W North Ave, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Pepperoni Deep Dish Frozen Pizza
|$26.00
PIZZA
Smack Dab Chicago
6730 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Frozen Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.25
Have Smack Dab pizza anytime! Preheat oven to 400; place pizza directly on rack or on a pizza stone. If thawed, back 10-15 minutes or until crispy. From frozen, bake 15-20 or until desired crispness. Pull from oven and let rest for 1-2 minutes before cutting. Enjoy!!!
PIZZA
Coalfire
3707 N. Southport Ave, Chicago
|Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta Pizza
|$22.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, thick-cut pepperoni, whipped ricotta, garlic, fresh basil
FRENCH FRIES
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
Classic pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara
PIZZA
Bungalow by Middle Brow
2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Pepperoni Pizza - Takeout
|$22.00
fresh mozzarella. pepperoni. herbs. parm/salt/evoo.