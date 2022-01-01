Pesto paninis in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pesto paninis
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini
|$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
RML Cafe - Chicago
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini
|$3.50
Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, And Mozzarella Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil and Grilled On The Press
Kopi Cafe
5317 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Panini Caprese Pesto
|$14.95
Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and fresh tomato grilled and served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.