Pesto paninis in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pesto paninis

Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
More about Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini image

 

RML Cafe - Chicago

3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini$3.50
Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.
More about RML Cafe - Chicago
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Panini$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, And Mozzarella Inside Panini Bread With Olive Oil and Grilled On The Press
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe
Consumer pic

 

Kopi Cafe

5317 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panini Caprese Pesto$14.95
Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and fresh tomato grilled and served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Kopi Cafe
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio + Mint Pesto Panini$12.00
house-made pistachio mint pesto, goat cheese, avocado, organic baby kale on toasted sourdough
More about Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square

