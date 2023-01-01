Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pesto pizza

The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8" CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, garlic, chicken, red onion, grape tomatoes & parmesan
12" CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA$20.00
More about The Reveler
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza - Chicago

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Pesto Pizza$27.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Large Pesto Pizza$35.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Pesto Pizza Tavern Style$27.00
Thin, crispy, and square cut. Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto.
More about Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
Pistachio Pesto Pizza image

PIZZA

Coalfire - Grand Ave

1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Pesto Pizza$24.00
Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Berkshire Pork Sausage, Farm Honey
More about Coalfire - Grand Ave
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Pizza$0.00
white sauce pizza with mozzarella, roasted chicken, tomato & pesto drizzle
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pesto Pizza$14.00
This delicious pizza comes topped with goat cheese, sliced tomato, garlic and basil pesto. For an uniquely delectable treat, top your pizza with shrimp!
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper Wrigley

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Pesto Pizza$35.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Small Pesto Pizza$15.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
Medium Pesto Pizza$27.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
More about Happy Camper Wrigley
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
12" Pesto Shrimp Pizza$19.00
shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce
More about Fireside Restaurant
Item pic

 

Trogo Kitchen & Market

2545 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Arugula (v) Peinerli "the Greek Pizza Boat"$6.95
Greek-style pizza boat with sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, summer greens, and basil olive oil.
More about Trogo Kitchen & Market
Consumer pic

 

Bob's Pizza - Hyde Park

1518 East Harper Court, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH PESTO & STRACCIATELLA PIZZA$29.00
PROSCIUTTO, SPINACH PESTO, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, BABY ARUGULA, STRACCIATELLA CHEESE *contains pine nuts
More about Bob's Pizza - Hyde Park
Pistachio Pesto​ Pizza image

PIZZA

Coalfire - Southport Ave

3707 N. Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
​Vegan Pesto Pizza$22.00
pistachio pesto, spinach, garlic, crimini, cherry tomato
Pistachio Pesto​ Pizza + 2015 Fattoria Del Cerro Chianti Red Wine Bottle$32.00
pistachio pesto, berkshire sausage, stracciatella, farm honey
Pistachio Pesto​ Pizza$24.00
pistachio pesto, berkshire sausage, stracciatella, farm honey
More about Coalfire - Southport Ave

