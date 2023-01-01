Pesto pizza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pesto pizza
More about The Reveler
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|8" CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, garlic, chicken, red onion, grape tomatoes & parmesan
|12" CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA
|$20.00
More about Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Medium Pesto Pizza
|$27.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
|Large Pesto Pizza
|$35.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
|Pesto Pizza Tavern Style
|$27.00
Thin, crispy, and square cut. Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto.
More about Coalfire - Grand Ave
PIZZA
Coalfire - Grand Ave
1321 W. Grand Ave, Chicago
|Pistachio Pesto Pizza
|$24.00
Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, Mozzarella, Berkshire Pork Sausage, Farm Honey
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$0.00
white sauce pizza with mozzarella, roasted chicken, tomato & pesto drizzle
*Not gluten free.
*Not dairy free.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Pesto Pizza
|$14.00
This delicious pizza comes topped with goat cheese, sliced tomato, garlic and basil pesto. For an uniquely delectable treat, top your pizza with shrimp!
More about Happy Camper Wrigley
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper Wrigley
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|Large Pesto Pizza
|$35.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
|Small Pesto Pizza
|$15.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
|Medium Pesto Pizza
|$27.00
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, mozzarella/provolone and pesto.
More about Fireside Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|12" Pesto Shrimp Pizza
|$19.00
shrimp, mozzarella, pesto sauce
More about Trogo Kitchen & Market
Trogo Kitchen & Market
2545 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago
|Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Arugula (v) Peinerli "the Greek Pizza Boat"
|$6.95
Greek-style pizza boat with sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, summer greens, and basil olive oil.
More about Bob's Pizza - Hyde Park
Bob's Pizza - Hyde Park
1518 East Harper Court, Chicago
|SPINACH PESTO & STRACCIATELLA PIZZA
|$29.00
PROSCIUTTO, SPINACH PESTO, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, BABY ARUGULA, STRACCIATELLA CHEESE *contains pine nuts
More about Coalfire - Southport Ave
PIZZA
Coalfire - Southport Ave
3707 N. Southport Ave, Chicago
|Vegan Pesto Pizza
|$22.00
pistachio pesto, spinach, garlic, crimini, cherry tomato
|Pistachio Pesto Pizza + 2015 Fattoria Del Cerro Chianti Red Wine Bottle
|$32.00
pistachio pesto, berkshire sausage, stracciatella, farm honey
|Pistachio Pesto Pizza
|$24.00
pistachio pesto, berkshire sausage, stracciatella, farm honey