Pierogies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pierogies
The Chicago Diner - Logan Square
2333 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|PIEROGI QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Sauerkraut, mashed potato, green onion, Daiya® cheddar, mushroom, tomato basil tortilla, and dill sour cream.
Snakes & Lattes Chicago
1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Cheese and potato pierogies served two ways - classic with caramelized onions and crispy bacon bits or breaded with rosemary panko, sour cream for dipping
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Potato Pierogi
|$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Pierogi Sampler
|$12.00
ROOM 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Potato Cheese Pierogis
|$6.95
Potato and cheese dumplings sautéed in brown butter, topped with caramelized onions 452 Calories, Vegetarian, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Soy