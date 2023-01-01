Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve pierogies

The Chicago Diner - Logan Square

2333 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PIEROGI QUESADILLA$12.00
Sauerkraut, mashed potato, green onion, Daiya® cheddar, mushroom, tomato basil tortilla, and dill sour cream.
More about The Chicago Diner - Logan Square
Snakes & Lattes image

 

Snakes & Lattes Chicago

1965 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pierogies$11.00
Cheese and potato pierogies served two ways - classic with caramelized onions and crispy bacon bits or breaded with rosemary panko, sour cream for dipping
More about Snakes & Lattes Chicago
0f0f5a7a-52ad-40da-be34-62cbfc86d022 image

 

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pierogi$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Pierogi Sampler$12.00
More about Flo & Santos
Item pic

 

ROOM 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Cheese Pierogis$6.95
Potato and cheese dumplings sautéed in brown butter, topped with caramelized onions 452 Calories, Vegetarian, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Soy
More about ROOM 500
Prost! image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Prost!

2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Pierogis$10.00
Deep fried potato filled dumplings (5) Served with Sweet Sour Cream sauce
More about Prost!

