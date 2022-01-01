Pies in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pies
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Extremadura Almond Pie
|$14.00
Creamy Almond custard with pickled strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry butter
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Hazelnut Chess Pie Tart
|$11.50
A Rich Little Thing That Speaks with a Southern Accent and Has a Hazelnut Crust
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
2121 North Clark Street, Chicago
|FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The One Pounder (Vegetarian)
|$33.50
Our Frozen Vegetarian One pound Pizza Pot Pie to heat up and enjoy at home.
|FROZEN Pot Pie Pizza - The One Pounder (Meat Sauce)
|$33.50
Our Frozen One pound Pizza Pot Pie with a lean ground pork sausage in our famous sauce to heat up and enjoy at home.
|FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The Half Pounder
|$16.75
Our Frozen Half pound Pizza Pot Pie frozen to heat up and enjoy at home.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$19.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
🤩 Our Homemade authentic recipe Key Lime Pie is such a perfect combination of sweet tangy deliciousness it just might bring back vacation memories!
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
4801 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Coconut Pie
|$8.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Cakes & Pies
|$6.00
|GF Whoopie Pies
|$6.00
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Super Pie
|$12.00
White sauce with roasted kale, shaved broccoli, sunflower seeds, almonds, dried cherries, and a citrus vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
"First Slice Pie Cafe"
|Shepherd's Pie
|$18.75
Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatos, parmesan cheese crust
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.75
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
PIZZA
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Build Your Own Pizza - Whole Pie
|$24.00
|White Pie
|$28.00
Garlic, Mozzarella, Lemon Juice, Parmesan, Black Pepper, and Basil
|Tomato Pie
|$27.00
Zesty Tomato Sauce Based Off The East Coast Classic Topped With Parmesan And Basil
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
Whipped cream & lime zest.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Bang Bang Pie
|$7.00
Parson's X Bang Bang Lemon Bar Pie
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago
|16" Old World Stuffed Pie
|$25.95
Serves 4-5.
|12" Old World Stuffed Pie
|$20.95
Serves 2-3.
Medici On 57th
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|PECAN PIE SLICE
|$5.50
|APPLE PIE SLICE
|$5.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$18.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed
potatoes
Cluck-It Chicago
2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Cornflake Cream Pie
|$4.50
2 Cornflake Cookies sandwiched together with Honey Cream Cheese Icing. Contains Space Corn.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache Pie
|$10.00
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Ganache Pie, Salted Chip and Pretzel Crust. Potato Crisps
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.00
Carrots, peas, onion, flaky butter crust, simple salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cobblestone Chicago
4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Pecan Pie French Toast
|$15.00
PASTA
Ciccio Mio
230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Hazelnut Tiramisu Cream Pie
|$15.00
Chocolate hazelnut custard, whipped mascarpone, amaretti cookie crust. (contains nuts, gluten free)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.95
Made with fresh squeezed Florida Key limes nestled in a thick graham cracker crust.
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago
|Fizzle Drizzle Key Lime Pie 16oz 4pk
|$17.99
Imperial Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - A series of Imperial Sour Ales highlighting different fruits in every batch. Oats and lactose are added for body and mouthfeel, and a massive dose of fruit provides huge aroma and flavor. Tart enough to make you pucker, then draw you back in for another sip.
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Apple Hand Pie
|$6.00
**contains dairy, egg, wheat**
|Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Whoopie Pie - Gluten Free
|$7.00
|Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie
|$6.00