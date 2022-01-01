Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pies

Bocadillo Market image

 

Bocadillo Market

2342 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extremadura Almond Pie$14.00
Creamy Almond custard with pickled strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry butter
More about Bocadillo Market
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hazelnut Chess Pie Tart$11.50
A Rich Little Thing That Speaks with a Southern Accent and Has a Hazelnut Crust
More about All Together Now
Item pic

 

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

2121 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The One Pounder (Vegetarian)$33.50
Our Frozen Vegetarian One pound Pizza Pot Pie to heat up and enjoy at home.
FROZEN Pot Pie Pizza - The One Pounder (Meat Sauce)$33.50
Our Frozen One pound Pizza Pot Pie with a lean ground pork sausage in our famous sauce to heat up and enjoy at home.
FROZEN Pizza Pot Pie - The Half Pounder$16.75
Our Frozen Half pound Pizza Pot Pie frozen to heat up and enjoy at home.
More about Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd’s Pie$19.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed potatoes
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$8.00
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
🤩 Our Homemade authentic recipe Key Lime Pie is such a perfect combination of sweet tangy deliciousness it just might bring back vacation memories!
More about Carson's Ribs
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Piece Out
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

4801 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Pie$8.00
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes & Pies$6.00
GF Whoopie Pies$6.00
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Super Pie image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Pie$12.00
White sauce with roasted kale, shaved broccoli, sunflower seeds, almonds, dried cherries, and a citrus vinaigrette.
More about Flight Club
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$11.00
"First Slice Pie Cafe"
Shepherd's Pie$18.75
Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatos, parmesan cheese crust
Chicken Pot Pie$18.75
Rotisserie chicken, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, squash, long grain brown rice
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Pizza - Whole Pie$24.00
White Pie$28.00
Garlic, Mozzarella, Lemon Juice, Parmesan, Black Pepper, and Basil
Tomato Pie$27.00
Zesty Tomato Sauce Based Off The East Coast Classic Topped With Parmesan And Basil
More about Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$12.00
Whipped cream & lime zest.
More about Trivoli Tavern
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bang Bang Pie$7.00
Parson's X Bang Bang Lemon Bar Pie
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

 

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16" Old World Stuffed Pie$25.95
Serves 4-5.
12" Old World Stuffed Pie$20.95
Serves 2-3.
More about Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
PECAN PIE SLICE$5.50
APPLE PIE SLICE$5.50
More about Medici On 57th
Shepherd’s Pie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd’s Pie$18.00
Ground beef, vegetable stew, mashed
potatoes
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Cluck-It Chicago

2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cornflake Cream Pie$4.50
2 Cornflake Cookies sandwiched together with Honey Cream Cheese Icing. Contains Space Corn.
More about Cluck-It Chicago
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache Pie$10.00
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Ganache Pie, Salted Chip and Pretzel Crust. Potato Crisps
More about Sociale Chicago
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$17.00
Carrots, peas, onion, flaky butter crust, simple salad
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Cobblestone Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cobblestone Chicago

4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie French Toast$15.00
More about Cobblestone Chicago
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Feta Pie$6.50
More about Oromo Cafe
Item pic

PASTA

Ciccio Mio

230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (3085 reviews)
Takeout
Hazelnut Tiramisu Cream Pie$15.00
Chocolate hazelnut custard, whipped mascarpone, amaretti cookie crust. (contains nuts, gluten free)
More about Ciccio Mio
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.95
Made with fresh squeezed Florida Key limes nestled in a thick graham cracker crust.
More about Colletti's
30fa5c43-19b9-488b-9c1f-e8bceae6cec5 image

 

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

2717 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fizzle Drizzle Key Lime Pie 16oz 4pk$17.99
Imperial Fruited Sour - 8.5% ABV - A series of Imperial Sour Ales highlighting different fruits in every batch. Oats and lactose are added for body and mouthfeel, and a massive dose of fruit provides huge aroma and flavor. Tart enough to make you pucker, then draw you back in for another sip.
More about Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Hand Pie$6.00
**contains dairy, egg, wheat**
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Whoopie Pie - Gluten Free$7.00
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie$6.00
More about Kasama
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Same Day Cafe
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bang Bang Pie$7.00
Parson's X Bang Bang
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish

