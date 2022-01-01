Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$9.50
Stir fried rice egg, pineapple, onion, bell pepper and cashew nut
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, egg, pineapple, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and onions.
More about Talay
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
PINEAPPLE-CASHEW FRIED RICE$21.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Pineapple fried rice prepared with curry, carrot, onion, bell pepper, pineapple, raisin, and cashew nut.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Consumer pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$10.50
Stir-fried rice with sliced Chinese sausage, egg, raisins, pineapple, onion, & cashew nuts
Pineapple Fried Rice$10.20
Stir-fried rice with sliced Chinese sausage, egg, raisins, pineapple, onion, & cashew nuts
More about Rice and Noodles
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried with pineapple, carrots, green peas, raisins, and cashews.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$11.95
Rice with curry powder, Egg, Pineapple, Tomato, Onion, Cashew nut, Scallion Served with Cucumber, and Lime
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Pineapple, green pea, carrot, egg & curry powder.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork & Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Served with scrambled egg.
More about Urbanbelly

