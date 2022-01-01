Pineapple fried rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$9.50
Stir fried rice egg, pineapple, onion, bell pepper and cashew nut
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice, egg, pineapple, bell peppers, peas, carrots, and onions.
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|PINEAPPLE-CASHEW FRIED RICE
|$21.00
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pineapple fried rice prepared with curry, carrot, onion, bell pepper, pineapple, raisin, and cashew nut.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$10.50
Stir-fried rice with sliced Chinese sausage, egg, raisins, pineapple, onion, & cashew nuts
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir-fried with pineapple, carrots, green peas, raisins, and cashews.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$11.95
Rice with curry powder, Egg, Pineapple, Tomato, Onion, Cashew nut, Scallion Served with Cucumber, and Lime
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Pineapple, green pea, carrot, egg & curry powder.