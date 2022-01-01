Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza puff in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve pizza puff

Item pic

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PIzza Puff$4.00
Sausage pizza puff deep-fried to perfection.
More about Simone's Bar
Busy Burger image

 

Busy Burger

1120 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Puff$3.99
Super Crispy, Filled with Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce
More about Busy Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Puff$4.99
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Pizza Puffs image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Puffs$5.29
Deep-fried dough pocket filled w/cheese, tomato sauce, & ground beef.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.
More about Slice Factory
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Puff$6.00
Flaky and crispy on the outside, hot and cheesy on the inside.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Pizza Puff$5.50
You know what it is. Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Puff$2.99
More about Slim's
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Pizza Puff$4.00
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.
More about Slice Factory
Banner pic

 

Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson

4001 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Puff$2.25
More about Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Original Pizza Puff$5.50
You know what it is. Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza Puff$12.00
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
JJ Fish & Chicken image

 

JJ Fish & Chicken

5401 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza puff$3.99
More about JJ Fish & Chicken
Gigio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gigio's Pizzeria

4643 n. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1974 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza puff$3.95
More about Gigio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Slice Factory - Bridgeport

1546 West 35th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.
More about Slice Factory - Bridgeport

