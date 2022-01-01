Pizza puff in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pizza puff
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|PIzza Puff
|$4.00
Sausage pizza puff deep-fried to perfection.
Busy Burger
1120 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago
|Pizza Puff
|$3.99
Super Crispy, Filled with Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Pizza Puff
|$4.99
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pizza Puffs
|$5.29
Deep-fried dough pocket filled w/cheese, tomato sauce, & ground beef.
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Pizza Puff
|$6.00
Flaky and crispy on the outside, hot and cheesy on the inside.
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Original Pizza Puff
|$5.50
You know what it is. Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Pizza Puff
|$2.99
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Side Pizza Puff
|$4.00
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.
Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson
4001 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago
|Pizza Puff
|$2.25
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
|Original Pizza Puff
|$5.50
You know what it is. Served with Creamy Ranch Dip.
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Pizza Puff
|$12.00
Gigio's Pizzeria
4643 n. Broadway, Chicago
|Pizza puff
|$3.95
Slice Factory - Bridgeport
1546 West 35th Street, Chicago
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Panzerotti
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and baked to perfection.
|Jumbo Pizza Puff - Calzone
|$9.95
10" pizza filled with pizza sauce, mozzarella and choice of toppings, then turned over and fried to perfection.