Po boy in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy Sliders$15.00
More about Village Tap
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$16.00
crispy shrimp, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickles, baguette, seasoned fries
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Local Option image

SEAFOOD

Local Option

1102 West Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP PO BOY$17.99
More about Local Option
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Po'boy$17.00
Garlic aioli, romaine, b&b pickles, new england roll
More about Marshall's Landing
Consumer pic

 

Old Irving Brewing Co.

4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cod Po' Boy *$15.50
panko-crusted Atlantic cod, creole-spiced, coleslaw, creole remoulade, tomato, pickles, roll
More about Old Irving Brewing Co.
Nola Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Nola Bar & Kitchen

3481 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE PO'BOY$12.00
More about Nola Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mini Mott

3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po'boy$13.00
Crispy shrimp (rice flour battered), remoulade, banh mi pickles, cilantro, Buttered New England roll
More about Mini Mott
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Blackened shrimp, romaine, tomato, pickle, remoulade & house hot sauce on a toasted baguette.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
310eb46c-54f8-47df-b831-77c3233d1f2d image

 

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED OYSTER PO'BOY$18.00
Freshly baked French bread, dressed with lettuce. tomato, pickles, mayo, & hot sauce.
Served with fries.
Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy$16.50
Served on Freshly Baked French Bread. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, May0 & Hot Sauce. Served with Fries
FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY$16.50
Freshly baked French bread, dressed with lettuce. tomato, pickles, mayo, & hot sauce.
Served with fries.
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Dock's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dock's

321 E 35th, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#5 Shrimp Po’ Boy Combo$11.30
All combos include fry and drink.
More about Dock's
Item pic

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.95
Fried tiger shrimp, chipotle lime aioli, Roma tomato, house slaw. Served on baguette.
More about Bluebird
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & chipotle mayo on a French baguette
More about The Farehouse Market

