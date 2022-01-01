Po boy in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve po boy
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$16.00
crispy shrimp, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickles, baguette, seasoned fries
More about Marshall's Landing
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Crispy Shrimp Po'boy
|$17.00
Garlic aioli, romaine, b&b pickles, new england roll
More about Old Irving Brewing Co.
Old Irving Brewing Co.
4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Cod Po' Boy *
|$15.50
panko-crusted Atlantic cod, creole-spiced, coleslaw, creole remoulade, tomato, pickles, roll
More about Nola Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Nola Bar & Kitchen
3481 N. Clark St., Chicago
|ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE PO'BOY
|$12.00
More about Mini Mott
Mini Mott
3057 West Logan Blvd., Chicago
|Shrimp Po'boy
|$13.00
Crispy shrimp (rice flour battered), remoulade, banh mi pickles, cilantro, Buttered New England roll
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy
|$15.00
Blackened shrimp, romaine, tomato, pickle, remoulade & house hot sauce on a toasted baguette.
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Ina Mae Tavern
1415 N. Wood St., Chicago
|FRIED OYSTER PO'BOY
|$18.00
Freshly baked French bread, dressed with lettuce. tomato, pickles, mayo, & hot sauce.
Served with fries.
|Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy
|$16.50
Served on Freshly Baked French Bread. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, May0 & Hot Sauce. Served with Fries
|FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY
|$16.50
Freshly baked French bread, dressed with lettuce. tomato, pickles, mayo, & hot sauce.
Served with fries.
More about Dock's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dock's
321 E 35th, Chicago
|#5 Shrimp Po’ Boy Combo
|$11.30
All combos include fry and drink.
More about Bluebird
Bluebird
2863 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.95
Fried tiger shrimp, chipotle lime aioli, Roma tomato, house slaw. Served on baguette.