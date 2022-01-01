Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Popcorn Chicken image

 

Cebu

2211 West North Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$9.00
Buttermilk and Chicken
More about Cebu
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$10.95
boneless bites tossed in either Buffalo or Sweet Thai sauces. *can substitute cauliflower for chicken
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

