Pork belly in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pork belly

Pork Belly image

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$9.45
Corn tortilla, pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple, house ricotta, coleslaw (carrots, purple cabbage, red onions), and crispy potato
More about Takito Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Buns$10.00
Roasted pork belly, pickled veggie, smoky grilled sauce
Crispy Pork Belly Wontons$13.00
4 pcs of crispy pork belly, chili curry sauce, red onions
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buche / Pork Belly$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Eris Brewery and Cider House image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Sunrise Sando$15.00
House marinated pork belly on a brioche bun with local black garlic aioli, arugula, sliced tomato. Finished off with a sunnyside up egg.
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Pork Belly$3.50
2 pieces of slow-cooked braised pork belly
More about Poke Poke
Arun's Thai Restaurant image

NOODLES

Arun's Thai Restaurant

4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
KUA KLING - PORK BELLY SOUTHERN STYLE CURRY(THAI SPICY)$21.00
More about Arun's Thai Restaurant
Pork Belly Buns image

TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Wasabi

2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (2039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Buns$9.00
braised Berkshire pork belly, organic romaine, sesame mayo, scallions
Pork Belly Spring Roll$12.00
Berkshire pork belly, glass noodle, micro greens, house tartar sauce
More about Ramen Wasabi
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Soy Pork Belly$13.00
Baby bok choy kimchi, gochujang glaze, cilantro vinaigrette
More about Sociale Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK BELLY RUBEN$16.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Cobblestone Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cobblestone Chicago

4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly Hash$17.00
More about Cobblestone Chicago
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco$5.00
tamarind-adobo glazed, grilled pineapple-scallion relish, sesame, hand made tortilla
More about Taquizo
Consumer pic

 

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Achari$12.00
Pork belly in Indian pickling spices
More about Basant
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Adobo$17.00
Marinated pork belly adobo, fried garlic rice with atchara (pickled papaya)
More about Kasama
Pork Belly image

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$10.00
hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro
More about Bar Takito
Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Pork Belly$3.50
2 pieces of slow-cooked braised pork belly
More about Poke Poke
KFIRE Pork Belly image

 

KFire Korean BBQ

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KFIRE Pork Belly$14.00
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon.
* Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
KFIRE Pork Belly$10.00
Spicy KFIRE Pork Belly$14.00
(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* and Corn Salad.
* Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
More about KFire Korean BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox

205 N Peoria, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Sando$16.00
2 Slabs of House-made Pork Belly, Fried Egg, Toasted New England Bun, Horseradish Mayo, Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion
More about PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
Kakuni Bun image

RAMEN

Menya Goku

2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Buns$9.00
Lettuce, mayo, char siu sauce, green onion
More about Menya Goku
Pork Belly Char Siu Buns image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Takeya

819 W Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Char Siu Buns$9.00
Braised Berkshire pork belly and
sweet soy
More about Ramen Takeya
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Item pic

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Char Siu Pork Belly*$26.00
braised & sauteed in chinese style BBQ, sweet soy, kohlrabi greens
🍷🍸 pairs well with Folk Machine Valdiguie & the Mott St Old Fashioned
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
More about Mott Street
Pork Belly Yakisoba image

SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

Gaijin

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Yakisoba$17.00
Slagel Family Farm pork belly, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame
Lunch Special Pork Belly Yakisoba$20.00
Pork yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables, spicy miso soup, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze
More about Gaijin
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Trio Pork Belly$18.00
Three hand pressed corn tortilla tacos oven roasted pork belly, grilled tomatillo, habanero salsa, grilled peaches, onion-cilantro chile fresno, banana & jalapeño slaw .
More about La Josie
Item pic

 

mfk. Restaurant

432 W Diversey Parkway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berkshire Pork Belly$32.00
chimichurri mashed potatoes, charred leeks, sherry-espelette gastrique
More about mfk. Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK BELLY RUBEN$16.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Thai BBQ Pork Belly image

 

Zenwich X Elite Boba

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai BBQ Pork Belly (Mu Ping)$12.00
BBQ pork belly, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion, Jalapeno and cilantro with homemade tangy sweet aioli.
More about Zenwich X Elite Boba
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Poutine$14.00
Hand Cut Fries, Cheese Curds, Rosemary Gray, White Cheddar Gravy, Pickled Fresnos, Sunny Side Farm Egg
More about Farm Bar
Item pic

 

Ruby's Fast Food

4551 North Pulaski Road, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Liempo (Pork Belly)$18.80
More about Ruby's Fast Food
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Al Pastor Style Tacos$14.00
Red chile pork belly, grilled pineapple, radish, citrusy Napa cabbage.
More about XOCO

