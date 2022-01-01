Pork belly in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pork belly
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Pork Belly
|$9.45
Corn tortilla, pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde, pineapple, house ricotta, coleslaw (carrots, purple cabbage, red onions), and crispy potato
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Pork Belly Buns
|$10.00
Roasted pork belly, pickled veggie, smoky grilled sauce
|Crispy Pork Belly Wontons
|$13.00
4 pcs of crispy pork belly, chili curry sauce, red onions
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Buche / Pork Belly
|$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Pork Belly Sunrise Sando
|$15.00
House marinated pork belly on a brioche bun with local black garlic aioli, arugula, sliced tomato. Finished off with a sunnyside up egg.
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Braised Pork Belly
|$3.50
2 pieces of slow-cooked braised pork belly
NOODLES
Arun's Thai Restaurant
4156 N Kedzie Avenue, Chicago
|KUA KLING - PORK BELLY SOUTHERN STYLE CURRY(THAI SPICY)
|$21.00
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pork Belly Buns
|$9.00
braised Berkshire pork belly, organic romaine, sesame mayo, scallions
|Pork Belly Spring Roll
|$12.00
Berkshire pork belly, glass noodle, micro greens, house tartar sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Honey Soy Pork Belly
|$13.00
Baby bok choy kimchi, gochujang glaze, cilantro vinaigrette
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|PORK BELLY RUBEN
|$16.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cobblestone Chicago
4337 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Crispy Pork Belly Hash
|$17.00
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Pork Belly Taco
|$5.00
tamarind-adobo glazed, grilled pineapple-scallion relish, sesame, hand made tortilla
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Pork Belly Achari
|$12.00
Pork belly in Indian pickling spices
Kasama
1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago
|Pork Belly Adobo
|$17.00
Marinated pork belly adobo, fried garlic rice with atchara (pickled papaya)
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Pork Belly
|$10.00
hummus, miso cambray glaze, sesame seeds, cilantro
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Braised Pork Belly
|$3.50
2 pieces of slow-cooked braised pork belly
KFire Korean BBQ
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|KFIRE Pork Belly
|$14.00
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon.
* Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
|KFIRE Pork Belly
|$10.00
|Spicy KFIRE Pork Belly
|$14.00
(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* and Corn Salad.
* Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
205 N Peoria, Chicago
|Pork Belly Sando
|$16.00
2 Slabs of House-made Pork Belly, Fried Egg, Toasted New England Bun, Horseradish Mayo, Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion
RAMEN
Menya Goku
2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Pork Belly Buns
|$9.00
Lettuce, mayo, char siu sauce, green onion
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Takeya
819 W Fulton Market, Chicago
|Pork Belly Char Siu Buns
|$9.00
Braised Berkshire pork belly and
sweet soy
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
|$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott Street
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Char Siu Pork Belly*
|$26.00
braised & sauteed in chinese style BBQ, sweet soy, kohlrabi greens
🍷🍸 pairs well with Folk Machine Valdiguie & the Mott St Old Fashioned
contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI
Gaijin
950 W LAKE ST, Chicago
|Pork Belly Yakisoba
|$17.00
Slagel Family Farm pork belly, cabbage, scallions, carrots, sauce, sesame
|Lunch Special Pork Belly Yakisoba
|$20.00
Pork yakisoba, kombu marinated vegetables, spicy miso soup, your choice of mochi donut hole glaze
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Trio Pork Belly
|$18.00
Three hand pressed corn tortilla tacos oven roasted pork belly, grilled tomatillo, habanero salsa, grilled peaches, onion-cilantro chile fresno, banana & jalapeño slaw .
mfk. Restaurant
432 W Diversey Parkway, Chicago
|Berkshire Pork Belly
|$32.00
chimichurri mashed potatoes, charred leeks, sherry-espelette gastrique
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|PORK BELLY RUBEN
|$16.00
Zenwich X Elite Boba
1415 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Thai BBQ Pork Belly (Mu Ping)
|$12.00
BBQ pork belly, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion, Jalapeno and cilantro with homemade tangy sweet aioli.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Pork Belly Poutine
|$14.00
Hand Cut Fries, Cheese Curds, Rosemary Gray, White Cheddar Gravy, Pickled Fresnos, Sunny Side Farm Egg
Ruby's Fast Food
4551 North Pulaski Road, Chicago
|Grilled Liempo (Pork Belly)
|$18.80