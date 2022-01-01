Prawns in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve prawns
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Taytos - Prawn Cocktail
|$2.25
45g Bag of Ireland's favourite Potato Chips
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Colossal Prawn Cocktail
|$28.00
Chilled Nova Scotia prawns, lemon preserve, spiced cocktail sauce.
Tortello
1746 West Division, Chicago
|Bucatini And Prawns
|$29.00
Squid ink bucatini, roasted tomato butter, prawns
avec
615 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|wild prawns
|$24.00
wood oven paella with, chicken thighs, morcilla sausage, shrimp, and almond aioli
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Angry Prawn
|$10.00
5 pieces Tiger prawn in panko tempura, side of spicy mayo.
|Larb Chicken’ X Prawn Crackers
|$10.00
Ground chicken, shallots, scallions, roasted rice powder, chili-lime herb dressing with prawn crackers.
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Prawn Saganaki
|$28.00
A classic dish of prawns and Santorini tomatoes that are baked in our wood burning oven with Aleppo pepper and ouzo. Finished with crumbled barrel aged feta.
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Tandoori Prawn
|$21.95
Shrimp marinated with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.