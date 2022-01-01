Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taytos - Prawn Cocktail$2.25
45g Bag of Ireland's favourite Potato Chips
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park

1482 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2637 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Wicker Park
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Colossal Prawn Cocktail$28.00
Chilled Nova Scotia prawns, lemon preserve, spiced cocktail sauce.
More about The Gage
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Tortello

1746 West Division, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini And Prawns$29.00
Squid ink bucatini, roasted tomato butter, prawns
More about Tortello
wild prawns image

 

avec

615 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
wild prawns$24.00
wood oven paella with, chicken thighs, morcilla sausage, shrimp, and almond aioli
More about avec
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angry Prawn$10.00
5 pieces Tiger prawn in panko tempura, side of spicy mayo.
Larb Chicken’ X Prawn Crackers$10.00
Ground chicken, shallots, scallions, roasted rice powder, chili-lime herb dressing with prawn crackers.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Andros Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Saganaki$28.00
A classic dish of prawns and Santorini tomatoes that are baked in our wood burning oven with Aleppo pepper and ouzo. Finished with crumbled barrel aged feta.
More about Andros Taverna
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Prawn$21.95
Shrimp marinated with Himalayan spices and roasted in Tandoori Clay Oven.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice and Raw Onions/Lemon.
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

 

Ruby's Fast Food

4551 North Pulaski Road, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Prawns$18.80
More about Ruby's Fast Food
More about Ruby's Fast Food

