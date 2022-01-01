Quiche in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve quiche
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Quiche Full Tray
|$50.00
A full tray of 10 slices of quiche. It is possible to mix and match between the quiches that are currently available.
|Quiche Lorraine
|$5.50
A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with wet-cured ham, smoked bacon and comte cheese. Served warm.
|Quiche Chicken Spinach
|$5.50
A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with chicken, spinach and comte cheese. Served warm.
French Quiche
2210 North Halsted St, Chicago
|Sweet Pea Quiche
|$7.50
spring pea, spinach, Swiss cheese, onion, eggs, cream
|Quiche Provençale
|$7.50
zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
|Quiche Parisienne
|$8.50
brie, ham, Swiss cheese, eggs, heavy cream
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Quiche with Salad
|$12.00
A slice of rich, creamy quiche with a seasonal filling. Served hot with arugula salad.
Current Flavor: Tomato, Arugula, and Goat Cheese
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Spinach and Feta Quiche
|$5.50
|Ham and Cheddar Quiche
|$5.50
|Tomato and Basil Quiche
|$5.50
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Quiche of the day
|$7.00
Daily made quiche- inquire for flavor. Please note-salad not included
|Kiss the Quiche
|$12.00
Ask for today's flavor! Served with potatoes.
Beverly Bakery
10528 South Western, Chicago
|slice Spinach, Feta, & Tomato Quiche (Slice)
|$11.95
|Whole Ham & Cheddar Quiche
|$24.00
|slice Bacon, Onion, & Swiss Quiche (Slice)
|$11.95
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|EA Whole Quiche - Mushroom (Cold)
|$28.00
mushroom, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche. cold, with heating instructions provided.
*For pickup on Friday April 15-Sunday, April 17 only
|EA Whole Quiche - Lorraine (Cold)
|$28.00
Bacon, caramelized onion, and gruyere cheese quiche. Cold with heating instructions provided.
*For pickup on Friday, April 15-Sunday, April 17 only.
|Quiche Slice-Kale
|$9.50
kale, caramelized onion, goat cheese. available hot or cold.
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Amalfi Coast Quiche
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
|Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Roasted Asparagus Quiche - Slice
|$12.00
|Ham & Gruyere Quiche - Slice
|$12.00
Smack Dab Chicago
6730 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Bacon Onion Quiche + Salad
|$11.00
Buttermilk quiche with bacon onion and Gruyère cheese.
|Ramp Mushroom Quiche and Salad
|$11.00
Buttermilk quiche with ramps mushrooms and Gruyère cheese.
Lea Lake Street
70 East Lake Street, chicago
|Quiche Lorraine
|$9.00
housemade traditional quiche lorraine with housemade crust. Beelers ham & swiss. Comes with side salad.
|Quiche Potagère
|$9.00
Housemade veggie quiche on housemade crust with spinach, mushroom, onions, and swiss. Comes with side salad.