Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve quiche

La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Full Tray$50.00
A full tray of 10 slices of quiche. It is possible to mix and match between the quiches that are currently available.
Quiche Lorraine$5.50
A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with wet-cured ham, smoked bacon and comte cheese. Served warm.
Quiche Chicken Spinach$5.50
A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with chicken, spinach and comte cheese. Served warm.
More about La Fournette
Item pic

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Pea Quiche$7.50
spring pea, spinach, Swiss cheese, onion, eggs, cream
Quiche Provençale$7.50
zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
Quiche Parisienne$8.50
brie, ham, Swiss cheese, eggs, heavy cream
More about French Quiche
Herb & Alchemy image

 

Herb & Alchemy

1165 W Diversey, Chicago

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche, Seasonal Veggie$4.25
More about Herb & Alchemy
Same Day Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quiche with Salad$12.00
A slice of rich, creamy quiche with a seasonal filling. Served hot with arugula salad.
Current Flavor: Tomato, Arugula, and Goat Cheese
More about Same Day Cafe
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea

3832 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach and Feta Quiche$5.50
Ham and Cheddar Quiche$5.50
Tomato and Basil Quiche$5.50
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche of the day$7.00
Daily made quiche- inquire for flavor. Please note-salad not included
Kiss the Quiche$12.00
Ask for today's flavor! Served with potatoes.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
slice Spinach, Feta, & Tomato Quiche (Slice)$11.95
Whole Ham & Cheddar Quiche$24.00
slice Bacon, Onion, & Swiss Quiche (Slice)$11.95
More about Beverly Bakery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EA Whole Quiche - Mushroom (Cold)$28.00
mushroom, caramelized onion, and goat cheese quiche. cold, with heating instructions provided.
*For pickup on Friday April 15-Sunday, April 17 only
EA Whole Quiche - Lorraine (Cold)$28.00
Bacon, caramelized onion, and gruyere cheese quiche. Cold with heating instructions provided.
*For pickup on Friday, April 15-Sunday, April 17 only.
Quiche Slice-Kale$9.50
kale, caramelized onion, goat cheese. available hot or cold.
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Amalfi Coast Quiche
A house-made quiche filled with diced bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and goat cheese. Served with Harbor potatoes and fresh fruit.
Springtime Quiche
House-made quiche with cage free eggs, diced ham, roasted asparagus, and mushroom baked inside, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Roux

1055 East 55th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quiche$12.00
More about Roux
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Asparagus Quiche - Slice$12.00
Ham & Gruyere Quiche - Slice$12.00
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Smack Dab Chicago image

PIZZA

Smack Dab Chicago

6730 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1520 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Onion Quiche + Salad$11.00
Buttermilk quiche with bacon onion and Gruyère cheese.
Ramp Mushroom Quiche and Salad$11.00
Buttermilk quiche with ramps mushrooms and Gruyère cheese.
More about Smack Dab Chicago
Item pic

 

Lea Lake Street

70 East Lake Street, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quiche Lorraine$9.00
housemade traditional quiche lorraine with housemade crust. Beelers ham & swiss. Comes with side salad.
Quiche Potagère$9.00
Housemade veggie quiche on housemade crust with spinach, mushroom, onions, and swiss. Comes with side salad.
More about Lea Lake Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Steak Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

Banana Cake

Burritos

Carne Asada

Pad Thai

Bisque

Chicken Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston