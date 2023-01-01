Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8700 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa Salad Side$1.99
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Chickpeas, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, tossed in Lemon Tahini Vinaigrette.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cilantro Lime Quinoa Salad (individual)$3.99
quinoa, bell peppers, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and olive oil
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Salad Large$9.50
Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.
Quinoa Salad Medium$7.15
Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.
More about La Fournette
Banner pic

 

2043-2051 N Milwaukee

2043 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$14.00
More about 2043-2051 N Milwaukee
Item pic

 

Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cilantro Lime Quinoa Salad (individual)$3.99
quinoa, bell peppers, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and olive oil
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
Spoken, A Cafe image

 

Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Corn & Quinoa Salad (8oz)$4.75
(Vegetarian, GF) Sweet corn, hominy, red & green peppers, and green tomatoes all sautéed together, tossed with white quinoa & a touch of our house made Honey-Bourbon Chile Sauce!
SM Autumn Quinoa Salad (8oz)$4.75
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS Pecans & Honey) Red quinoa, roasted carnival squash, fresh kale, & toasted pecans all tossed in a house made garlic-honey dressing!
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Banner pic

 

BIAN - Chicago

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach, Quinoa and Avocado Salad$19.00
More about BIAN - Chicago
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$14.00
quinoa, cherry tomato, cucumber, arugula,
feta cheese, red onion, green olives, chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette, spicy harissa sauce
More about Cafe Selmarie
Quinoa Salad image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno. - Logan Square

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Salad$13.00
Arugula, grapes, parmesan, walnuts, dijon vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad$13.00
Arugula, grapes, shaved parmesan, walnuts, dijon vinaigrette
More about Reno. - Logan Square
Food For Thought - Tempus image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad$7.50
spring mix, quinoa, dried cranberries, avocado, sunflower seeds, green cabbage, sweet potatoes, red onion, balsamic dressing
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on the Point - Chicago

6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Salad$13.00
More about Tavern on the Point - Chicago

