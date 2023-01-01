Quinoa salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8700 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago
|Quinoa Salad Side
|$1.99
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Chickpeas, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, tossed in Lemon Tahini Vinaigrette.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Cilantro Lime Quinoa Salad (individual)
|$3.99
quinoa, bell peppers, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and olive oil
SANDWICHES
La Fournette
1547 N Wells St, Chicago
|Quinoa Salad Large
|$9.50
Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.
|Quinoa Salad Medium
|$7.15
Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.
2043-2051 N Milwaukee
2043 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
Sopraffina - The Franklin Center
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Cilantro Lime Quinoa Salad (individual)
|$3.99
quinoa, bell peppers, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and olive oil
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|SM Corn & Quinoa Salad (8oz)
|$4.75
(Vegetarian, GF) Sweet corn, hominy, red & green peppers, and green tomatoes all sautéed together, tossed with white quinoa & a touch of our house made Honey-Bourbon Chile Sauce!
|SM Autumn Quinoa Salad (8oz)
|$4.75
(Vegetarian, GF, CONTAINS Pecans & Honey) Red quinoa, roasted carnival squash, fresh kale, & toasted pecans all tossed in a house made garlic-honey dressing!
BIAN - Chicago
600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago
|Spinach, Quinoa and Avocado Salad
|$19.00
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
|$14.00
quinoa, cherry tomato, cucumber, arugula,
feta cheese, red onion, green olives, chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette, spicy harissa sauce
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno. - Logan Square
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
Arugula, grapes, parmesan, walnuts, dijon vinaigrette
|Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
Arugula, grapes, shaved parmesan, walnuts, dijon vinaigrette
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad
|$7.50
spring mix, quinoa, dried cranberries, avocado, sunflower seeds, green cabbage, sweet potatoes, red onion, balsamic dressing