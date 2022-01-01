Ravioli in Chicago

VEGETARIAN

Creamy Burrata and a hearty basil sauce are intertwined in this filling, and paired with a decadent tomato sauce, Burro e Oro. The sauce translates to "butter & gold" - burro meaning butter, and oro for pomodoro, aka tomato. This sauce can also be made with pancetta or guanciale, but we kept it vegetarian so as not to take away from the burrata and the basil. Creamy, bright + luxurious is the name of this game.

CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK

