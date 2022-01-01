Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve ravioli

Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Ravioli$9.00
Ravioli stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and jalapenos. Served with ranch and marinara.
More about Simone's Bar
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Cheese Ravioli$9.95
Sautéed in aglio olio, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Ravioli$14.95
Choice of cheese, meat, or spinach filling. Topped with your choice of any of our sauces.
Toasted Sausage & Cheese Ravioli$10.95
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Ravioli$14.00
ravioli al magro, ricoota & chard filled, butter, sage, parmigiano
Full Ravioli$19.00
ravioli al magro, ricotta & chard filled, butter, sage, parmigiano
More about anteprima
Franco's Ristorante image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$18.00
More about Franco's Ristorante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ravioli$22.00
meat or cheese ravioli, with bolognese or marinara sauce
More about Gene & Georgetti
Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Squash Ravioli$26.00
with creamy yellow squash sauce.
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Ravioli$15.95
In delicious Bolognese sauce
Four Cheese Ravioli$15.95
Gourmet ravioli topped with your choice of sauce and mozzarella.
Wagyu Beef Ravioli$23.95
More about Colletti's
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Ravioli$22.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RW-Cheese Ravioli
More about Rosebud on Rush
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Ravioli$10.59
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$29.00
bell peppers, champagne tomato cream
1/2 Lobster Ravioli$18.00
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (10 pieces) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8 pieces)$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meat Ravioli$16.00
Filled with seasoned beef - your choice of sauce.
Four Cheese Ravioli$15.95
Filled with a special blend of cheeses, served with light cherry tomato, garlic, and basil sauce.
Seafood Ravioli$25.00
Filled with whitefish, scallops, and shrimp, served in a tomato cream sauce and topped with small shrimp and scallops.
More about The Village
Uncommon Ground - Devon image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground - Devon

1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Ravioli$22.00
More about Uncommon Ground - Devon
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Ravioli$16.00
Braised Short Rib, Fonduta, Calabrian Chili, Cherry Tomato, Giardiniera
More about Labriola Chicago
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toasted Ravioli$9.00
Cheese ravioli, parmesan romano, marinara
More about Marshall's Landing
Item pic

 

Gemma Foods

1117 W Grand Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
06 Burrata + Basil Ravioli with Burro e Oro Kit
VEGETARIAN
Creamy Burrata and a hearty basil sauce are intertwined in this filling, and paired with a decadent tomato sauce, Burro e Oro. The sauce translates to "butter & gold" - burro meaning butter, and oro for pomodoro, aka tomato. This sauce can also be made with pancetta or guanciale, but we kept it vegetarian so as not to take away from the burrata and the basil. Creamy, bright + luxurious is the name of this game.
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
04 Bufala + Tomato Doppio Ravioli with Ramp Pesto Kit
VEGETARIAN
Doppio = double, meaning we present two flavor channels in one bite! We're excited to feature imported ricotta di bufala, creamy buffalo milk cheese from Il Casolare. Why bufala? The milk is richer, more flavorful and naturally sweeter than traditional cow's milk ricotta. Pair the bufala with a semi-dried tomato filling in the pasta and a nut-free ramp pesto, and you've got a lovely caprese profile in pasta form. Sometimes we like to bury the lede, but don't skip on this one.
2-3 servings is 1 lb. of pasta, 16 oz. sauce
1-2 servings is 1/2 lb. of pasta, 8 oz. sauce
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
More about Gemma Foods
Chez Moi image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Moi

2100 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3457 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Ravioli$21.00
with sautéed wild mushrooms, white wine, garlic
More about Chez Moi
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$11.95
Jumbo sized cheese filled ravioli
More about Italian Express
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (10 pieces) image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8 pieces)$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
More about Slice Factory
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ravioli di Ricotta di Pecora$24.00
Sheep's Milk, Saffron Honey, Lemon & Pistachio
More about Coda di Volpe
Item pic

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
** Ravioli$25.00
Ricotta and Pea Filled Pasta, Pancetta, Nduja-Tomato Crema
More about Nonnina
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Ravioli
ricotta-spinach ravioli sautéed with spinach and four-cheese sauce
More about Pizza Capri
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Portabella Ravioli$18.00
jumbo mushroom ravioli, herbs and italian cheeses, pesto cream sauce
More about Fireside Restaurant
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (10 pieces) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8 pieces)$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
More about Slice Factory
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$22.75
More about Carmine's on Rush
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RAVIOLI
RAVIOLI$25.00
Imported Burrata, Pomodoro Sauce, Parmesan, Basil
More about Petterino's
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli$25.00
More about Sapori Trattoria
Gigio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gigio's Pizzeria

4643 n. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1974 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli$6.90
Meat or cheese please choose one.
Comes with garlic bread.
More about Gigio's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Ravioli's$11.00
Ravioli$18.50
Lobster ravioli$21.00
lobster filled ravioli with creamy floretine sauce
More about Renaldi's Pizza

