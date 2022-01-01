Ravioli in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve ravioli
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Fried Ravioli
|$9.00
Ravioli stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and jalapenos. Served with ranch and marinara.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Mini Cheese Ravioli
|$9.95
Sautéed in aglio olio, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
|Ravioli
|$14.95
Choice of cheese, meat, or spinach filling. Topped with your choice of any of our sauces.
|Toasted Sausage & Cheese Ravioli
|$10.95
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Half Ravioli
|$14.00
ravioli al magro, ricoota & chard filled, butter, sage, parmigiano
|Full Ravioli
|$19.00
ravioli al magro, ricotta & chard filled, butter, sage, parmigiano
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Ravioli
|$22.00
meat or cheese ravioli, with bolognese or marinara sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$26.00
with creamy yellow squash sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Braised Beef Ravioli
|$15.95
In delicious Bolognese sauce
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$15.95
Gourmet ravioli topped with your choice of sauce and mozzarella.
|Wagyu Beef Ravioli
|$23.95
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Spinach Ravioli
|$22.00
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|RW-Cheese Ravioli
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Lobster Ravioli
|$29.00
bell peppers, champagne tomato cream
|1/2 Lobster Ravioli
|$18.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8 pieces)
|$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Meat Ravioli
|$16.00
Filled with seasoned beef - your choice of sauce.
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$15.95
Filled with a special blend of cheeses, served with light cherry tomato, garlic, and basil sauce.
|Seafood Ravioli
|$25.00
Filled with whitefish, scallops, and shrimp, served in a tomato cream sauce and topped with small shrimp and scallops.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground - Devon
1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Spinach Ravioli
|$22.00
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Toasted Ravioli
|$16.00
Braised Short Rib, Fonduta, Calabrian Chili, Cherry Tomato, Giardiniera
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Toasted Ravioli
|$9.00
Cheese ravioli, parmesan romano, marinara
Gemma Foods
1117 W Grand Ave., Chicago
|06 Burrata + Basil Ravioli with Burro e Oro Kit
VEGETARIAN
Creamy Burrata and a hearty basil sauce are intertwined in this filling, and paired with a decadent tomato sauce, Burro e Oro. The sauce translates to "butter & gold" - burro meaning butter, and oro for pomodoro, aka tomato. This sauce can also be made with pancetta or guanciale, but we kept it vegetarian so as not to take away from the burrata and the basil. Creamy, bright + luxurious is the name of this game.
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
|04 Bufala + Tomato Doppio Ravioli with Ramp Pesto Kit
VEGETARIAN
Doppio = double, meaning we present two flavor channels in one bite! We're excited to feature imported ricotta di bufala, creamy buffalo milk cheese from Il Casolare. Why bufala? The milk is richer, more flavorful and naturally sweeter than traditional cow's milk ricotta. Pair the bufala with a semi-dried tomato filling in the pasta and a nut-free ramp pesto, and you've got a lovely caprese profile in pasta form. Sometimes we like to bury the lede, but don't skip on this one.
2-3 servings is 1 lb. of pasta, 16 oz. sauce
1-2 servings is 1/2 lb. of pasta, 8 oz. sauce
CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Moi
2100 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$21.00
with sautéed wild mushrooms, white wine, garlic
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Cheese Ravioli
|$11.95
Jumbo sized cheese filled ravioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago
|4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8 pieces)
|$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Ravioli di Ricotta di Pecora
|$24.00
Sheep's Milk, Saffron Honey, Lemon & Pistachio
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|** Ravioli
|$25.00
Ricotta and Pea Filled Pasta, Pancetta, Nduja-Tomato Crema
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Spinach Ravioli
ricotta-spinach ravioli sautéed with spinach and four-cheese sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Portabella Ravioli
|$18.00
jumbo mushroom ravioli, herbs and italian cheeses, pesto cream sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|4 Cheese Toasted Ravioli (8 pieces)
|$5.95
Ten pieces. Cooked to perfection with mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
Petterino's
150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago
|RAVIOLI
|RAVIOLI
|$25.00
Imported Burrata, Pomodoro Sauce, Parmesan, Basil
Sapori Trattoria
2701 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Lobster Ravioli
|$30.00
|Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
|$25.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Gigio's Pizzeria
4643 n. Broadway, Chicago
|Ravioli
|$6.90
Meat or cheese please choose one.
Comes with garlic bread.
- 2