Rice bowls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve rice bowls

Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Protein Rice Bowl$12.00
Choice of protein, rice, avocado, crema, beans, cheese
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
Rice Bowls image

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
More about Bombay Wraps
THE JERK SPOT image

 

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JERK RICE BOWL$9.00
Rice Bowl With Your Choice of Meat, Vegetables, Cheese &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
More about THE JERK SPOT
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of rice$2.00
More about TenGoku
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.99
Steamed White Rice, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Baby Bok Choy, Edamame & Spicy Sriracha Aioli on the side.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cauliflower Rice Bowl$12.00
More about The Hen
Rice Bowls image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

330 E Ohio St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Veg. Vegan. Guten Free. Halal.
More about Bombay Wraps
Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$17.95
Gluten Free Pita available
More about Pinched on the River
BIAN image

 

BIAN

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$19.00
More about BIAN
Menya Goku image

RAMEN

Menya Goku

2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chicken Rice Bowl$6.00
lettuce, char siu sauce, choice of pork or chicken
Mini Pork Rice Bowl$6.00
Scallion, organic romaine, savory
soy sauce and steamed rice
More about Menya Goku
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Katsu Curry Rice Bowl$15.00
Thai Curry Sauce, Katsu Chicken, Steamed Rice, Soft-boiled Egg, Marinated Cucumber, Garlic Peanut and Scallions
Shrimp Rice & Veggie Bowl$14.00
Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.
Pork & Pineapple Rice & Veggie Bowl$13.75
Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.
More about Urbanbelly
Rice Bowls image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
More about Bombay Wraps
Gadabout image

TAPAS

Gadabout

5212 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$12.00
More about Gadabout
Fiesta Rice Bowl image

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fiesta Rice Bowl$17.95
mexican rice, refried beans, corn, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, chile de arbol, lime crema, chihuahua
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Del Seoul

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Pork Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)$7.99
Rice, stir-fried marinated pork & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)$7.99
Rice, grilled marinated chicken. Teri-mayo sauce, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.
Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)$7.99
Rice, stir-fried marinated steak & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.
More about Del Seoul

