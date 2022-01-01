Rice bowls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve rice bowls
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Protein Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Choice of protein, rice, avocado, crema, beans, cheese
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
THE JERK SPOT
1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO
|JERK RICE BOWL
|$9.00
Rice Bowl With Your Choice of Meat, Vegetables, Cheese &
Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Steamed White Rice, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Baby Bok Choy, Edamame & Spicy Sriracha Aioli on the side.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
330 E Ohio St, Chicago
|Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Veg. Vegan. Guten Free. Halal.
GRILL
Pinched on the River
443 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Rice Bowl
|$17.95
Gluten Free Pita available
RAMEN
Menya Goku
2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Mini Chicken Rice Bowl
|$6.00
lettuce, char siu sauce, choice of pork or chicken
|Mini Pork Rice Bowl
|$6.00
Scallion, organic romaine, savory
soy sauce and steamed rice
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Katsu Curry Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Thai Curry Sauce, Katsu Chicken, Steamed Rice, Soft-boiled Egg, Marinated Cucumber, Garlic Peanut and Scallions
|Shrimp Rice & Veggie Bowl
|$14.00
Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.
|Pork & Pineapple Rice & Veggie Bowl
|$13.75
Served with fresh arugula, kimchi, soft boiled egg & steamed jasmine rice.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago
|Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Fiesta Rice Bowl
|$17.95
mexican rice, refried beans, corn, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, avocado pico, chile de arbol, lime crema, chihuahua
Del Seoul
2568 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Spicy Pork Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)
|$7.99
Rice, stir-fried marinated pork & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.
|Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)
|$7.99
Rice, grilled marinated chicken. Teri-mayo sauce, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.
|Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)
|$7.99
Rice, stir-fried marinated steak & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.