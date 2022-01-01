Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve rice pudding

Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar$4.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
Coconut/Chia Rice Pudding$5.99
Coconut milk, almond milk, Jasmine rice, chia seeds, orange zest and vanilla. Topped with blueberries, toasted coconut and chia.
GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar$5.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
More about Goddess Eggy's
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.80
More about Healthy Substance
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut/Chia Rice Pudding$5.99
Coconut milk, almond milk, Jasmine rice, chia seeds, orange zest and vanilla. Topped with blueberries, toasted coconut and chia.
GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar$4.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
More about Goddess And the Baker
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$5.00
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar$5.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar$4.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
Coconut/Chia Rice Pudding$5.99
Coconut milk, almond milk, Jasmine rice, chia seeds, orange zest and vanilla. Topped with blueberries, toasted coconut and chia.
GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$5.75
More about Sweet Mandy B's
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.50
More about Greek Kitchen
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$3.95
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

