Rice pudding in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve rice pudding
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar
|$4.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
|Coconut/Chia Rice Pudding
|$5.99
Coconut milk, almond milk, Jasmine rice, chia seeds, orange zest and vanilla. Topped with blueberries, toasted coconut and chia.
GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Rice Pudding
|$4.80
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Rice Pudding
|$5.00
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Rice Pudding
|$3.50