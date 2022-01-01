Rigatoni in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve rigatoni
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Half Rigatoni
|$14.00
amatriciana, pancetta, tomato, red onion, chillis, pecorino
|Full Rigatoni
|$19.00
amatriciana, pancetta, tomato, red onion, chillis, pecorino
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Vodka Rigatoni
|$19.95
Vodka sauce, rigatoni, basil.
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Jumbo Rigatoni
|$20.00
Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy
|Rigatoni Arrabiata
|$18.00
Zesty Marinara Sauce, Prosciutto
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Rigatoni Buttera
|$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Gluten Free Rigatoni con Pesto
|$23.00
housemade ricotta, basil, Tuscan pine nut, Sardinian pecorino. Serves One.
|Gluten Free Rigatoni al Pomodoro
|$19.00
roasted tomato, basil, oven dried cherry tomato. Serves One.
|Caponi Gluten Free Rigatoni
|$8.00
We searched far and wide for a gluten free pasta worth enjoying. Caponi hits the spot, and actually cooks up al dente. Made from corn and brown rice. 250g.
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$22.00
PASTA
Ciccio Mio
230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
|$19.95
Vodka sauce, rigatoni.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Rigatoni Chicken Marsala
|$17.95
Rigatoni pasta, herb roasted chicken, mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce.
|Rigatoni A La Vodka
|$15.50
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
|Rigatoni Napoli
|$17.95
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, tomato and basil tossed with rigatoni pasta
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$24.75
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Rigatoni
|$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
|1/2 Rigatoni
|$16.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Rigatoni Di Franco
|$17.00
Ground chicken thigh ragù, cherry tomatoes, basil.
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Rigatoni Al Forno
|$20.00
Marinara, Sausage,
Red Peppers, Mozzarella
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$9.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Rigatoni
|$18.75
grilled italian sausage, garlic, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper & red onion in a light white-wine butter sauce
The Dawson
730 West Grand Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetarian Rigatoni
|$24.00
housemade fennel sausage, creamy
vodka sauce, grana padano, fresh herbs
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Rigatoni alla Agnello
|$23.00
lamb sugo, soffrito, tangerine, ricotta salata
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Rigatoni Primavera
|$14.00
Summer squash, zucchini, vegan vodka sauce, whipped tofu ricotta
Nonnina
340 N Clark St, Chicago
|Rigatoni
|$22.00
Vodka Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Rigatoni Bolognese
rigatoni in homemade bolognese sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gilt Bar
230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago
|Vodka Rigatoni
|$19.95
Vodka sauce, rigatoni pasta.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$24.00
Peanut Park Trattoria
1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Rigatoni
|$16.00
pomodoro sauce with fresh basil (add meatball $4 each)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
1502 w 18th st, Chicago
|Baked Rigatoni
|$8.95
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$9.95
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|RIGATONI A LA VODKA
|$19.00
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Rigatoni Arrabiata
|$20.00
Zesty Marinara Sauce, Prosciutto
|Jumbo Rigatoni
|$21.00
Nonna's Sunday Gravy
Pacino's Classic Italian
1010 S. Delano Ct, Chicago
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$22.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Peas, Parmigiano
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Rigatoni
|$7.00
Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production.
They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area.
Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.
- 2