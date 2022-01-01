Rigatoni in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants that serve rigatoni

anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Rigatoni$14.00
amatriciana, pancetta, tomato, red onion, chillis, pecorino
Full Rigatoni$19.00
amatriciana, pancetta, tomato, red onion, chillis, pecorino
More about anteprima
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Vodka Rigatoni$19.95
Vodka sauce, rigatoni, basil.
More about Trivoli Tavern
Al's Pizza image

 

Al's Pizza

6344 West Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Rigatoni$10.95
More about Al's Pizza
Jumbo Rigatoni image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Rigatoni$20.00
Jumbo Rigatoni in our 12-Hour Braised Pork and Beef Nonna's Gravy
Rigatoni Arrabiata$18.00
Zesty Marinara Sauce, Prosciutto
More about Franco's Ristorante
Rigatoni Buttera image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
More about Gene & Georgetti
Item pic

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Rigatoni con Pesto$23.00
housemade ricotta, basil, Tuscan pine nut, Sardinian pecorino. Serves One.
Gluten Free Rigatoni al Pomodoro$19.00
roasted tomato, basil, oven dried cherry tomato. Serves One.
Caponi Gluten Free Rigatoni$8.00
We searched far and wide for a gluten free pasta worth enjoying. Caponi hits the spot, and actually cooks up al dente. Made from corn and brown rice. 250g.
More about Monteverde
Rigatoni Bolognese image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
More about Sal's Trattoria
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni image

PASTA

Ciccio Mio

230 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (3085 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni$19.95
Vodka sauce, rigatoni.
More about Ciccio Mio
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Chicken Marsala$17.95
Rigatoni pasta, herb roasted chicken, mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce.
Rigatoni A La Vodka$15.50
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
Rigatoni Napoli$17.95
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted peppers, garlic, tomato and basil tossed with rigatoni pasta
More about Colletti's
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Vodka$24.75
More about Rosebud on Rush
Rigatoni image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni$25.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
1/2 Rigatoni$16.00
mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Di Franco$17.00
Ground chicken thigh ragù, cherry tomatoes, basil.
More about The Village
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Al Forno$20.00
Marinara, Sausage,
Red Peppers, Mozzarella
More about Labriola Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

3435 1/2 w 26th st., Chicago

Avg 4.3 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Vodka$9.95
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$18.75
grilled italian sausage, garlic, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper & red onion in a light white-wine butter sauce
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Rigatoni image

 

The Dawson

730 West Grand Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Rigatoni$24.00
housemade fennel sausage, creamy
vodka sauce, grana padano, fresh herbs
More about The Dawson
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni alla Agnello$23.00
lamb sugo, soffrito, tangerine, ricotta salata
More about Coda di Volpe
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Primavera$14.00
Summer squash, zucchini, vegan vodka sauce, whipped tofu ricotta
Rigatoni Primavera$14.00
Summer squash, zucchini, vegan vodka sauce, whipped tofu ricotta
More about Reno.
**Rigatoni image

 

Nonnina

340 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni$22.00
Vodka Sauce
**Rigatoni$22.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta with Vodka sauce.
More about Nonnina
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese
rigatoni in homemade bolognese sauce
More about Pizza Capri
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gilt Bar

230 W Kinzie Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (9309 reviews)
Takeout
Vodka Rigatoni$19.95
Vodka sauce, rigatoni pasta.
More about Gilt Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Vodka$24.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Peanut Park Trattoria

1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni$16.00
pomodoro sauce with fresh basil (add meatball $4 each)
More about Peanut Park Trattoria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

1502 w 18th st, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (5182 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Rigatoni$8.95
Rigatoni Vodka$9.95
More about Slice Factory
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RIGATONI A LA VODKA$19.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Vodka$24.75
More about Carmine's on Rush
Item pic

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Arrabiata$20.00
Zesty Marinara Sauce, Prosciutto
Jumbo Rigatoni$21.00
Nonna's Sunday Gravy
More about Il Culaccino
Consumer pic

 

Elina's

1202 W Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni a la Vodka$21.00
More about Elina's
Rigatoni Alla Vodka image

 

Pacino's Classic Italian

1010 S. Delano Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$22.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Peas, Parmigiano
More about Pacino's Classic Italian
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mancini Pastificio Agricolo Rigatoni$7.00
Mancini pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company; in fact they built their factory right in the middle of one of their fields in Le Marche, central Italy so they could control the quality of their wheat and every stage of the pasta production.
They use bronze dies to give an artisanal, textured finish to the pasta that makes it hold its sauces better. The pasta dries slowly at gentle temperatures so it retains all its wheat flavor and nutrients. They've worked this land for three generations in the unspoiled countryside of this beautiful hilly area.
Today, Massimo Mancini is guided by the teachings of his late grandfather, Mariano, as he works alongside his father, Giuseppe, to produce some of Italy's finest pasta.
More about Publican Quality Meats

