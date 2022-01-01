Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve risotto

Macello Cucina di Puglia image

PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS

Macello Cucina di Puglia

1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (800 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Barese Sausage & Fava Bean$24.00
Pork Sausage, Fava Bean Puree,
Red Wine Sauce
Risotto Adriatico$30.00
Fresh Seafood in a Spicy Cherry Tomato Sauce
Risotto porcini$24.00
Wild Italian Mushrooms and Risotto
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
Catch 35 image

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Risotto$36.00
Scallops, tomatoes, basil pesto, sliced asparagus, parmesan, beurre blanc
More about Catch 35
Tarantino's Restaurant image

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto$23.00
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
The Village image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Risotto Special$30.00
Arborio rice simmered in chicken broth, (6) tail-on Gulf shrimp, garlic, butter, blistered tomatoes, in a pesto cream sauce
More about The Village
Beverly Bakery image

 

Beverly Bakery

10528 South Western, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Risotto$10.50
More about Beverly Bakery
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Funghi Risotto
wild mushrooms | bone marrow | pecorino
More about Ceres' Table
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Neuske's Bacon Risotto$24.00
applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, arugula, smoked gouda, parmessan, pesto
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Sepia image

 

Sepia

123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (5691 reviews)
Takeout
Squash Risotto$12.00
Kobacha squash, mascarpone and spiced pumpkin seeds
More about Sepia
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Pescatore$30.00
Risotto al Funghi$28.00
More about Sapori Trattoria
Consumer pic

 

Torchio Pasta Bar

738 North Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asparagus Risotto$23.00
With parmesan/pecorino cream & lemon zest
Mushroom Risotto$25.00
Cremini, shitake & button mushrooms with Pecorino Romano topped with white truffle infused olive oil
Pancetta & Sausage Risotto$23.00
With Calabrian chili, tomato & Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Torchio Pasta Bar

