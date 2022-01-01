Risotto in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve risotto
More about Macello Cucina di Puglia
PIZZA • PASTA • STEAKS
Macello Cucina di Puglia
1235 W. Lake Street, Chicago
|Risotto Barese Sausage & Fava Bean
|$24.00
Pork Sausage, Fava Bean Puree,
Red Wine Sauce
|Risotto Adriatico
|$30.00
Fresh Seafood in a Spicy Cherry Tomato Sauce
|Risotto porcini
|$24.00
Wild Italian Mushrooms and Risotto
More about Catch 35
Catch 35
35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Risotto
|$36.00
Scallops, tomatoes, basil pesto, sliced asparagus, parmesan, beurre blanc
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Mushroom Risotto
|$23.00
More about The Village
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Risotto Special
|$30.00
Arborio rice simmered in chicken broth, (6) tail-on Gulf shrimp, garlic, butter, blistered tomatoes, in a pesto cream sauce
More about Ceres' Table
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Funghi Risotto
wild mushrooms | bone marrow | pecorino
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Neuske's Bacon Risotto
|$24.00
applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, arugula, smoked gouda, parmessan, pesto
More about Sepia
Sepia
123 N Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Squash Risotto
|$12.00
Kobacha squash, mascarpone and spiced pumpkin seeds
More about Sapori Trattoria
Sapori Trattoria
2701 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Risotto Pescatore
|$30.00
|Risotto al Funghi
|$28.00
More about Torchio Pasta Bar
Torchio Pasta Bar
738 North Wells Street, Chicago
|Asparagus Risotto
|$23.00
With parmesan/pecorino cream & lemon zest
|Mushroom Risotto
|$25.00
Cremini, shitake & button mushrooms with Pecorino Romano topped with white truffle infused olive oil
|Pancetta & Sausage Risotto
|$23.00
With Calabrian chili, tomato & Parmigiano-Reggiano