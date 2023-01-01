Roast beef sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Italian Roast Beef Sandwich
|$10.95
Homemade, hand sliced Italian roast beef with your choice of side and au jus. Served on a Toscano roll with roasted red & green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese and sprinkled with parmesan.
Bonni's Pizza and Subs - 7009 West Higgins Avenue
7009 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$8.95
White American cheese, special sauce