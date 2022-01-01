Roti in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve roti
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Roti
|$0.75
Whole-wheat flatbread
EggHolic - Chicago, IL
833 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Extra Roti
|$1.19
|Roti
|$1.19
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.75
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Staff - Plain Roti
|$0.00
|Roti
|$2.00
|Roti
|$4.00
Whole wheat bread (V, Veg, DF)
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Sweet Roti
|$4.00
Pan-fried wheat flour, butter, sugar, and topped with condensed milk.
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|TANDOORI ROTI (VEGAN)
|$4.00
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|ROTI
|$2.50
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Roti x Curry
|$8.95
roti served with chicken panang curry sauce
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti (Vegan)
|$4.00
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven
|Tandoori Roti (Vegan)
|$4.50
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven.
CURRY • FRENCH FRIES
Sabri Nihari Restaurant
2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori Roti
|$2.25