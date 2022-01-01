Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve roti

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roti$0.75
Whole-wheat flatbread
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Consumer pic

 

EggHolic - Chicago, IL

833 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra Roti$1.19
Roti$1.19
More about EggHolic - Chicago, IL
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$3.75
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor
More about Cumin
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti$3.50
Wheat flatbread.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Consumer pic

 

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Staff - Plain Roti$0.00
Roti$2.00
Roti$4.00
Whole wheat bread (V, Veg, DF)
More about Basant
ROOH image

 

ROOH

736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
V-WHOLE WHEAT ROTI$5.00
More about ROOH
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Roti$4.00
Pan-fried wheat flour, butter, sugar, and topped with condensed milk.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TANDOORI ROTI (VEGAN)$4.00
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ROTI$2.50
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Roti x Curry$8.95
roti served with chicken panang curry sauce
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Roti​ (Vegan)$4.00
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven
Tandoori Roti (Vegan)$4.50
Whole wheat bread baked in the clay tandoor oven.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Roti$4.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Tandoori Roti image

CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Sabri Nihari Restaurant

2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$2.25
More about Sabri Nihari Restaurant
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tawa Roti$2.50
Tandoori Roti$3.50
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Cookies

Garlic Noodles

Veggie Sandwiches

Grilled Steaks

Barbacoas

Mushroom Burgers

Steak Burritos

Beef Broccoli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston