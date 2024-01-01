Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve salad rolls

Collaboration Cafe 2

8430 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SALAD$9.50
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SALAD
sweet chili & lime glazed shrimp, shredded romaine, cabbage, carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame soy ginger vinaigrette
$9.50 | 440 CALS
More about Collaboration Cafe 2
Food For Thought - US Cellular -

8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago

SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SALAD$9.50
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL SALAD
sweet chili & lime glazed shrimp, shredded romaine, cabbage, carrots, green onions, cilantro, sesame ginger soy vinaigrette
$9.50 | 440 CALS
More about Food For Thought - US Cellular -
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ba Le Sandwiches - Chicago

5014 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Pork Salad Rolls$8.95
Shrimp Salad Rolls$8.95
Spicy Chicken Salad Rolls$8.95
More about Ba Le Sandwiches - Chicago

