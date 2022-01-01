Salmon in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve salmon

Honey M Salmon image

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Mustard Salmon$19.99
Atlantic Salmon, Creamed Corn, Asparagus
Salmon Tacos$16.99
3 Al Pastor Salmon Tacos with Cilantro & Onions, Mexican Coleslaw, Rice
Honey Mustard Salmon (Feeds 8)$115.00
Grilled Asparagus & Fresh Creamed Corn
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Cured Salmon$14.00
House Cured Salmon, Crispy Potato Pancake, Herbed Schmear, Roe
More about Longman & Eagle
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
8oz Salmon$28.00
Pan-seared and roasted salmon, drizzled with our original sauce.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Over spinach orzo with drawn butter.
Grilled Salmon$27.00
Over spinach orzo with lemon aioli.
Half Tray Salmon$95.00
Grilled or blackened. Served over a bed of spinach. 8 (4oz pieces) (GF)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
More about Gale Street Inn
Salmon Croquettes & Grits image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
The Soul Queen - Salmon Omelette$14.95
Salmon Omelette with 2 eggs, salmon and gouda cheese served with red onion, tomatoes, capers and a side of house potatoes of grits.
Side Salmon Croquette$6.25
Salmon Croquettes & Grits$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
More about Peach's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Stone$16.00
Deep fried roll with salmon, cream cheese, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, tobiko,
green onion
Crunchy Spicy Salmon$7.00
Spicy Salmon$7.00
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Marvin's Food & Fuel

954 w Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$26.00
Pretzel Spaetzle, Onion Soubise, Worcestershire Butter
More about Marvin's Food & Fuel
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Grilled Atlantic Salmon$23.00
Sautéed, sustainably fished, sautéed watermelon, tomato, red onion, pan fried Brussels sprouts
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet served atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Cedar Plank Salmon Dinner$31.00
Fresh salmon fillet dinner comes complete with Carson’s award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Salmon$24.00
Fresh salmon fillet sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
More about Carson's Ribs
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$13.00
Fresh grilled salmon topped with spinach and tomato and salsa mayo.
Smoked Salmon$13.00
Spinach, roasted almonds, mandarins, shredded smoked salmon & cucumber. Served with citrus vinaigrette
More about Simone's Bar
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Battered Lemon Pepper Salmon$30.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON BENEDICT$13.99
Two poached eggs and sautéed spinach. Served on an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce
SALMON BENEDICT$13.99
two poached eggs and sautéed spinach. Served on an English Muffin with Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$29.00
Salmon Grepes with Caviar$42.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Rosemary Salmon$16.95
Grilled wild salmon marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and fresh rosemary.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bacon Maki$7.00
Smoked salmon belly, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce.
Smoked Salmon Maki$6.95
Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor.
Salmon Teriyaki (Entree)$16.25
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Salmon Nigiri image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Maki$10.50
Salmon, Cucumber And Spicy Mayo
Salmon Nigiri$4.00
serve 1 piece fresh salmon
Salmon Skin Maki$8.50
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, and daikon sprouts topped with unagi sauce
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Roll$8.00
More about TenGoku
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Dinner$24.50
Grilled scottish salmon, mashed potatoes, sauteed brussels sprouts, lemon buerre blanc
K&F Salmon$22.00
Grilled salmon, grilled whole romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$24.00
seared salmon, pea puree, spring radish, red onion, pea shoot salad, lemon vinaigrette
More about anteprima
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Plate$13.99
cream cheese, fresh dill, capers, cucumber, tomato, sesame semolina or bagel
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grilled Salmon$5.99
Smoked Salmon Plate$13.99
cream cheese, fresh dill, cucumber, tomato, sliced radish with sesame semolina or bagel
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cedar Planked Salmon$30.00
8oz atlantic salmon, bourbon glaze, green beans, grilled mushrooms, pearl onions
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Trivoli Tavern

114 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Cedar Planked Ora King Salmon$39.95
White wine glaze & remoulade. (gluten free)
More about Trivoli Tavern
b211340b-3474-40d3-be80-a90b8c18462d image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon & Quinoa GF$23.00
Pan-seared salmon, tri-color quinoa with shallots, garlic, peas, microgreens (sauce contains shellfish)
Kid's Salmon GF$8.00
Grilled salmon filet, served with hand cut fries
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Alaskan Salmon Box$17.99
chilled wild alaskan salmon with dill yogurt sauce, plus choice of two antipasto salads, with focaccini and cookie
Salmon Filet w/1 Antipasti$13.43
chilled wild Alaskan salmon + choice of 1 vegetarian* antipasti
Salmon Filet w/2 Antipasti$17.68
chilled wild Alaskan salmon + choice of 2 vegetarian* antipasti
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Sandwich$15.95
Seared salmon, goat cheese, roasted jalapenos, and garlic aioli on brioche bun. Served with Classic Fries.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$4.00
Crunchy Spicy Salmon$13.00
Salmon, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo rolled in tempura crumbs.
Salmon$4.00
More about Talay
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gemini

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tartare$18.00
cucumber, avocado, ponzu, wonton chips
Miso Salmon$32.00
Miso Glaze, Fried Rice, Broccolini, Bok Choy, Carrot, Ginger, Cilantro
More about Gemini
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$23.00
Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic, Roasted Potatoes
More about Franco's Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$15.00
Salmon Benedict$15.00
More about The Hen

