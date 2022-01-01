Salmon in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve salmon
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Honey Mustard Salmon
|$19.99
Atlantic Salmon, Creamed Corn, Asparagus
|Salmon Tacos
|$16.99
3 Al Pastor Salmon Tacos with Cilantro & Onions, Mexican Coleslaw, Rice
|Honey Mustard Salmon (Feeds 8)
|$115.00
Grilled Asparagus & Fresh Creamed Corn
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|House Cured Salmon
|$14.00
House Cured Salmon, Crispy Potato Pancake, Herbed Schmear, Roe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|8oz Salmon
|$28.00
Pan-seared and roasted salmon, drizzled with our original sauce.
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Blackened Salmon
|$27.00
Over spinach orzo with drawn butter.
|Grilled Salmon
|$27.00
Over spinach orzo with lemon aioli.
|Half Tray Salmon
|$95.00
Grilled or blackened. Served over a bed of spinach. 8 (4oz pieces) (GF)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|The Soul Queen - Salmon Omelette
|$14.95
Salmon Omelette with 2 eggs, salmon and gouda cheese served with red onion, tomatoes, capers and a side of house potatoes of grits.
|Side Salmon Croquette
|$6.25
|Salmon Croquettes & Grits
|$16.95
Wild caught, fresh baked salmon croquettes served on top of cheese grits.
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Salmon Stone
|$16.00
Deep fried roll with salmon, cream cheese, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, tobiko,
green onion
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon
|$7.00
|Spicy Salmon
|$7.00
Marvin's Food & Fuel
954 w Fulton Market, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Pretzel Spaetzle, Onion Soubise, Worcestershire Butter
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Blackened Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$23.00
Sautéed, sustainably fished, sautéed watermelon, tomato, red onion, pan fried Brussels sprouts
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet served atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
|Cedar Plank Salmon Dinner
|$31.00
Fresh salmon fillet dinner comes complete with Carson’s award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
|Salmon
|$24.00
Fresh salmon fillet sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.00
Fresh grilled salmon topped with spinach and tomato and salsa mayo.
|Smoked Salmon
|$13.00
Spinach, roasted almonds, mandarins, shredded smoked salmon & cucumber. Served with citrus vinaigrette
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Beer Battered Lemon Pepper Salmon
|$30.00
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|SALMON BENEDICT
|$13.99
Two poached eggs and sautéed spinach. Served on an English muffin with Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce
|SALMON BENEDICT
|$13.99
two poached eggs and sautéed spinach. Served on an English Muffin with Hollandaise sauce or chipotle sauce.
Russian Tea Time
77 E Adams St, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon
|$29.00
|Salmon Grepes with Caviar
|$42.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Rosemary Salmon
|$16.95
Grilled wild salmon marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and fresh rosemary.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Salmon Bacon Maki
|$7.00
Smoked salmon belly, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped with sweet soy sauce.
|Smoked Salmon Maki
|$6.95
Smoked salmon with a hint of hickory flavor.
|Salmon Teriyaki (Entree)
|$16.25
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Salmon Maki
|$10.50
Salmon, Cucumber And Spicy Mayo
|Salmon Nigiri
|$4.00
serve 1 piece fresh salmon
|Salmon Skin Maki
|$8.50
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, and daikon sprouts topped with unagi sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Salmon Dinner
|$24.50
Grilled scottish salmon, mashed potatoes, sauteed brussels sprouts, lemon buerre blanc
|K&F Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled salmon, grilled whole romaine, croutons, parmesan
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Salmon
|$24.00
seared salmon, pea puree, spring radish, red onion, pea shoot salad, lemon vinaigrette
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$13.99
cream cheese, fresh dill, capers, cucumber, tomato, sesame semolina or bagel
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$5.99
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$13.99
cream cheese, fresh dill, cucumber, tomato, sliced radish with sesame semolina or bagel
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Cedar Planked Salmon
|$30.00
8oz atlantic salmon, bourbon glaze, green beans, grilled mushrooms, pearl onions
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Trivoli Tavern
114 N Green St, Chicago
|Cedar Planked Ora King Salmon
|$39.95
White wine glaze & remoulade. (gluten free)
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Salmon & Quinoa GF
|$23.00
Pan-seared salmon, tri-color quinoa with shallots, garlic, peas, microgreens (sauce contains shellfish)
|Kid's Salmon GF
|$8.00
Grilled salmon filet, served with hand cut fries
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Wild Alaskan Salmon Box
|$17.99
chilled wild alaskan salmon with dill yogurt sauce, plus choice of two antipasto salads, with focaccini and cookie
|Salmon Filet w/1 Antipasti
|$13.43
chilled wild Alaskan salmon + choice of 1 vegetarian* antipasti
|Salmon Filet w/2 Antipasti
|$17.68
chilled wild Alaskan salmon + choice of 2 vegetarian* antipasti
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Spicy Salmon Sandwich
|$15.95
Seared salmon, goat cheese, roasted jalapenos, and garlic aioli on brioche bun. Served with Classic Fries.
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Smoked Salmon
|$4.00
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon
|$13.00
Salmon, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo rolled in tempura crumbs.
|Salmon
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gemini
2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Salmon Tartare
|$18.00
cucumber, avocado, ponzu, wonton chips
|Miso Salmon
|$32.00
Miso Glaze, Fried Rice, Broccolini, Bok Choy, Carrot, Ginger, Cilantro
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$23.00
Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic, Roasted Potatoes