Salmon salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve salmon salad

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon avocado salad$10.00
Salmon ,avocado ,mix greens , spicy mayo ponzu
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet served atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs
Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess Eggy's
The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$15.00
More about The Hen
Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON CAKE SALAD$13.25
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, house vinaigrette, and grained Dijon mustard.
More about Breakfast House
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Glaze

850 W Superior St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad$12.50
More about Glaze
Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Caesar Salad$16.50
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad - Original (celery)$14.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Salad$12.00
Raw Salmon, mint, shallots, scallions, roasted rice powder in chili-lime herb dressing.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON CAKE SALAD$13.25
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, house vinaigrette, and grained Dijon mustard.
More about Breakfast House
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Nicoise Salad
herb mustard crusted salmon, mixed greens, romaine lettuce, green beans, red onion, Kalamata olives, potatoes, tomato, egg, and capers with dijon-balsamic vinaigrette
More about Pizza Capri
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Caesar Salad$16.50
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Picnic Salad$7.95
More about Cafe 1935

