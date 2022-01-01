Salmon salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Salmon avocado salad
|$10.00
Salmon ,avocado ,mix greens , spicy mayo ponzu
More about Carson's Ribs
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet served atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Breakfast House
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|SALMON CAKE SALAD
|$13.25
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, house vinaigrette, and grained Dijon mustard.
|SALMON CAKE SALAD
|$13.25
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, house vinaigrette, and grained Dijon mustard.
More about Goddess And the Baker
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
More about Goddess and the Baker
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$16.50
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Salmon Salad - Original (celery)
|$14.99
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Spicy Salmon Salad
|$12.00
Raw Salmon, mint, shallots, scallions, roasted rice powder in chili-lime herb dressing.
More about Breakfast House
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|SALMON CAKE SALAD
|$13.25
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, house vinaigrette, and grained Dijon mustard.
More about Pizza Capri
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Salmon Nicoise Salad
herb mustard crusted salmon, mixed greens, romaine lettuce, green beans, red onion, Kalamata olives, potatoes, tomato, egg, and capers with dijon-balsamic vinaigrette
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$16.50