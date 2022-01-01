Samosa in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chat$8.99
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Samosa Smash Pizza
smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning
Samosa(2)$5.49
spicy potato filled savory pastry
Samosa Chaat$9.99
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Keema Samosa$8.00
Minced lamb in a flavorful spice blend
Samosa Chaat$7.75
Vegetable samosa
Vegetable Samosa$6.50
Potatoes and peas in a mild fragrant spice blend
More about Cumin
Item pic

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$8.50
Mashed vegetable samosa served with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.
Kale Cheese Samosa$6.00
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned kale, and homemade cheese.
Chicken Keema Samosa$7.75
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned minced chicken and peas.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Item pic

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Buffalo Chicken Samosas (2 pieces)$4.99
2 samosas, of shredded chicken made with our mango buffalo flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked
Buffalo Aloo (potato) Samosa (2 pieces)$3.99
2 samosas, of potato made with our buffalo flavors, wrapped in the dough, and baked
Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)$3.99
2 samosas, of potato, poblano, and carrots flavored with our coconut curry flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked
More about Kaathis
Consumer pic

 

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa$7.00
Traditional deep-fried pastry with potato filling
More about Basant
Marigold To Go image

 

Marigold To Go

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Two samosas stuffed with potato, green peas, spices, and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind
More about Marigold To Go
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SAMOSA CHAT (4 SAMOSAS)$9.00
Samosas garnished with chickpea, onion, tomato, sauces & yogurt.
LAMB KEEMA SAMOSA$9.00
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced Lamb.
CHICKEN KEEMA SAMOSA$9.00
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced chicken.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Jaipur image

 

Jaipur

738 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veg. Samosa$7.00
More about Jaipur
Chicken Samosa ( 2 pcs) image

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Samosa (1pc)$3.00
Chicken Samosa ( 2 pcs)$6.99
Cone pastry stuffed with a blend of herbs and spices, mixed with minced chicken, and finally deep-fried in
vegetable oil. Served with house special tamarind and mint/cilantro chutney
Vegetable Samosa$6.99
Cone pastry stuffed with a blend of herbs and spices, mixed with green peas and potatoes, and finally deep-fried in vegetable oil. Served with house special tamarind and mint/cilantro chutney.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Samosa$6.95
Extra Keema Samosa$3.75
Keema Samosa$7.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Vegetable Samosa image

CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Sabri Nihari Restaurant

2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa$6.99
More about Sabri Nihari Restaurant
Item pic

 

Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Samosa Chaat$9.99
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
Samosas$5.49
spicy potato filled savory pastry
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Karachi Chat House

2301 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Fast Pay
Aloo Samosa$1.25
Beef Samosa$1.75
Samosa Chat$7.99
More about Karachi Chat House
Veg samosa image

 

King Chicago Indian Cuisine

2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg samosa$3.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
Vegetable Samosa image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Samosa$5.45
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried.
Samosa Chat$8.95
Chat made with samosa, chat masala, various chutney, and spices.
Cocktail Samosa (10 Pcs)$5.45
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried. Served 10 PCS
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

