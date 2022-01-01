Samosa in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve samosa
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Samosa Chat
|$8.99
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
|Samosa Plate (2 Pc)
|$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
More about Moti Cafe
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Samosa Smash Pizza
smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning
|Samosa(2)
|$5.49
spicy potato filled savory pastry
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.99
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
More about Cumin
Cumin
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Lamb Keema Samosa
|$8.00
Minced lamb in a flavorful spice blend
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.75
Vegetable samosa
|Vegetable Samosa
|$6.50
Potatoes and peas in a mild fragrant spice blend
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.50
Mashed vegetable samosa served with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.
|Kale Cheese Samosa
|$6.00
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned kale, and homemade cheese.
|Chicken Keema Samosa
|$7.75
Deep fried triangular pastry filled with seasoned minced chicken and peas.
More about Kaathis
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Mango Buffalo Chicken Samosas (2 pieces)
|$4.99
2 samosas, of shredded chicken made with our mango buffalo flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked
|Buffalo Aloo (potato) Samosa (2 pieces)
|$3.99
2 samosas, of potato made with our buffalo flavors, wrapped in the dough, and baked
|Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)
|$3.99
2 samosas, of potato, poblano, and carrots flavored with our coconut curry flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked
More about Basant
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
|Samosa
|$7.00
Traditional deep-fried pastry with potato filling
More about Marigold To Go
Marigold To Go
450 N. Clark Street, Chicago
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.00
Two samosas stuffed with potato, green peas, spices, and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|SAMOSA CHAT (4 SAMOSAS)
|$9.00
Samosas garnished with chickpea, onion, tomato, sauces & yogurt.
|LAMB KEEMA SAMOSA
|$9.00
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced Lamb.
|CHICKEN KEEMA SAMOSA
|$9.00
Deep fried pastry cone stuffed with minced chicken.
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Chicken Samosa (1pc)
|$3.00
|Chicken Samosa ( 2 pcs)
|$6.99
Cone pastry stuffed with a blend of herbs and spices, mixed with minced chicken, and finally deep-fried in
vegetable oil. Served with house special tamarind and mint/cilantro chutney
|Vegetable Samosa
|$6.99
Cone pastry stuffed with a blend of herbs and spices, mixed with green peas and potatoes, and finally deep-fried in vegetable oil. Served with house special tamarind and mint/cilantro chutney.
More about Indian Clay Pot
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
|Vegetable Samosa
|$6.95
|Extra Keema Samosa
|$3.75
|Keema Samosa
|$7.95
More about Sabri Nihari Restaurant
CURRY • FRENCH FRIES
Sabri Nihari Restaurant
2500-02 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Vegetable Samosa
|$6.99
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.99
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
|Samosas
|$5.49
spicy potato filled savory pastry
More about Karachi Chat House
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Karachi Chat House
2301 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Aloo Samosa
|$1.25
|Beef Samosa
|$1.75
|Samosa Chat
|$7.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
King Chicago Indian Cuisine
2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Veg samosa
|$3.99
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago
606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.45
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried.
|Samosa Chat
|$8.95
Chat made with samosa, chat masala, various chutney, and spices.
|Cocktail Samosa (10 Pcs)
|$5.45
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried. Served 10 PCS