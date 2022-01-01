Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa chaat in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve samosa chaat

EggHolic - Chicago, IL

833 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$6.49
Cheese Samosa Chaat$7.99
More about EggHolic - Chicago, IL
Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$10.00
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
More about Moti Cafe
Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$7.75
Vegetable samosa
More about Cumin
Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$8.50
Mashed vegetable samosa served with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa Chaat$8.95
Smashed vegetable samosas, mixed with chaat masala, chopped cucumbers, onion, cilantro, green papers, and then mixed with sweet and sour chutneys..
More about Chicago Curry House
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$9.99
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
Samosa Chaat$8.99
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

