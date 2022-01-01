Samosa chaat in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve samosa chaat
More about EggHolic - Chicago, IL
EggHolic - Chicago, IL
833 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Samosa Chaat
|$6.49
|Cheese Samosa Chaat
|$7.99
More about Moti Cafe
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.00
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.50
Mashed vegetable samosa served with chickpea, onion, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and cilantro.
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.95
Smashed vegetable samosas, mixed with chaat masala, chopped cucumbers, onion, cilantro, green papers, and then mixed with sweet and sour chutneys..