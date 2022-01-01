Santa fe salad in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Santa Fe Salad$12.00
Green leaf lettuce topped with strips of grilled chicken, cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, avocados, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips. Avocado ranch dressing on the side.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Bluebird - Portage Park - 3938 N. Central Ave

3938 N. Central Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Santa Fe Salad$11.95
Roasted chicken, avocado, roma tomato, red onion, corn, white cheddar. served with our house chipotle ranch
More about Bluebird - Portage Park - 3938 N. Central Ave
Item pic

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Santa Fe Salad$11.95
Roasted chicken, avocado, roma tomato, red onion, corn, white cheddar. served with our house chipotle ranch
More about Bluebird

