Santa fe salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve santa fe salad
More about Daily Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Santa Fe Salad
|$12.00
Green leaf lettuce topped with strips of grilled chicken, cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, avocados, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips. Avocado ranch dressing on the side.
More about Bluebird - Portage Park - 3938 N. Central Ave
Bluebird - Portage Park - 3938 N. Central Ave
3938 N. Central Ave, Chicago
|Santa Fe Salad
|$11.95
Roasted chicken, avocado, roma tomato, red onion, corn, white cheddar. served with our house chipotle ranch