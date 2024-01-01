Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sea urchins in
Chicago
/
Chicago
/
Sea Urchins
Chicago restaurants that serve sea urchins
Sushi Mura Chicago
3647 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
No reviews yet
Sea Urchin Nigiri
$20.00
More about Sushi Mura Chicago
Yellowtail Sushi
3136 N Broadway St, Chicago
No reviews yet
Uni (Sea Urchin)
$12.00
Black salt, Scallions, Fresh Wasabi, and Nigiri Soy (Raw) Imported from Japan
More about Yellowtail Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Chipotle Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Egg Rolls
Reuben
Tonkatsu
Boneless Wings
Taco Salad
Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Near North Side
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
The Loop
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
Near West Side
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
West Town
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
West Loop
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Logan Square
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
More near Chicago to explore
Berwyn
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Cicero
No reviews yet
Lyons
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston