Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood gumbo in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve seafood gumbo

Consumer pic

 

Two Fish Crab Shack

641 E 47th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Gumbo$8.95
More about Two Fish Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Kitchen + Kocktails - Chicago - 444 North Wabash Avenue

444 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo$17.00
Dark and flavorful with beef sausage, shrimp, chicken and crab.
More about Kitchen + Kocktails - Chicago - 444 North Wabash Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Green Tea Ice Cream

Potstickers

Stuffed Pizza

Paneer Tikka

Lamb Shanks

Taquitos

Donburi

Tuna Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston