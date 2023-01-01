Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve seafood soup

Item pic

 

Niu Sushi - 332 East Illinois Street

332 East Illinois Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Udon Soup$20.00
udon noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, fish fillet, onion, scallions
More about Niu Sushi - 332 East Illinois Street
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan plate 🌱

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Seafood Soup$13.95
Soy fish, soy shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, ginger and basil in hot and sour lemongrass broth.
More about Vegan plate 🌱
Consumer pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
32. Seafood Beef Noodle Soup$14.50
with Shrimp and Squid
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave
Friends Sushi on State image

 

Friends Sushi on State

804 N State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Miso Sake Soup$18.00
Shrimp | Baby cuttlefish | Mussels | Miso sake broth | Parmesan cheese
More about Friends Sushi on State

