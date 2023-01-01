Seafood soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve seafood soup
More about Niu Sushi - 332 East Illinois Street
Niu Sushi - 332 East Illinois Street
332 East Illinois Street, Chicago
|Seafood Udon Soup
|$20.00
udon noodle soup with shrimp, scallop, fish fillet, onion, scallions
More about Vegan plate 🌱
NOODLES
Vegan plate 🌱
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Spicy Seafood Soup
|$13.95
Soy fish, soy shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, ginger and basil in hot and sour lemongrass broth.
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave
Pho No.1 Brewing Co. - 7958 W Belmont Ave
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|32. Seafood Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.50
with Shrimp and Squid