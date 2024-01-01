Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seekh kebabs in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve seekh kebabs

Item pic

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LAMB SEEKH KEBAB$25.00
Minced Lamb marinated with a combination of herbs and spices.
More about India House Chicago
Consumer pic

 

Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Seekh Kebab$17.99
Ground lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices skewered and cooked in clay oven.
Chicken Seekh Kebab$14.99
Ground chicken flavored with fresh herbs.
More about Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST
Item pic

 

Nepal House (Devon)

2601 West Devon Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Seekh Kebab$21.95
Minced lamb marinated in herbs and spices and then roasted in a clay tandoor oven
More about Nepal House (Devon)

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Flat Iron Steaks

Chow Mein

Hot Spicy Chicken

Fruit Tarts

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Wonton Noodle Soup

Lamb Shanks

Mango Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston