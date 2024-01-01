Seekh kebabs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve seekh kebabs
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|LAMB SEEKH KEBAB
|$25.00
Minced Lamb marinated with a combination of herbs and spices.
Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST
1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago
|Lamb Seekh Kebab
|$17.99
Ground lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices skewered and cooked in clay oven.
|Chicken Seekh Kebab
|$14.99
Ground chicken flavored with fresh herbs.