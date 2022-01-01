Shawarma in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Lashuk Street Food
Lashuk Street Food
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Shawarma Hummus Bowl
|$15.00
Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over our homemade hummus and topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes. Served with pita.
|Shawarma Rice Platter
|$16.00
Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over turmeric rice. Includes scoop of cucumber and tomato salad and hummus. Served with pita.
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Yamma
Yamma
2050 W Division St, Chicago
|Shroom Shawarma
|$12.00
shawarma spiced oyster mushrooms, romaine, hummus, toum, cucumber, dressed cabbage, sumac onions, chunky tahini.
More about Italian Express
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.95
More about EZ Shawarma
EZ Shawarma
4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago
|Chicken Shawarma Entree
|$14.99
|Chicken shawarma Lunch Special
|$9.99
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$6.99
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Food for Thought - Lighthouse
1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago
|Chicken Shawarma
|$6.50
marinated chicken thigh, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette, naan bread