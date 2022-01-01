Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Salad Bowl$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Lashuk Street Food image

 

Lashuk Street Food

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shawarma Hummus Bowl$15.00
Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over our homemade hummus and topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes. Served with pita.
Shawarma Rice Platter$16.00
Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over turmeric rice. Includes scoop of cucumber and tomato salad and hummus. Served with pita.
More about Lashuk Street Food
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Salad Bowl$15.00
Chicken, field greens, heirloom tomatoes,
cucumbers, red cabbage, roasted pine nuts, lemon tahini dressing. Topped with falafel and hummus
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Yamma image

 

Yamma

2050 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shroom Shawarma$12.00
shawarma spiced oyster mushrooms, romaine, hummus, toum, cucumber, dressed cabbage, sumac onions, chunky tahini.
More about Yamma
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma$9.95
More about Italian Express
EZ Shawarma image

 

EZ Shawarma

4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Entree$14.99
Chicken shawarma Lunch Special$9.99
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.99
More about EZ Shawarma
Banner pic

 

Food for Thought - Lighthouse

1850 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma$6.50
marinated chicken thigh, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, lemon vinaigrette, naan bread
More about Food for Thought - Lighthouse
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Chicago

218 W Lake St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$6.99
Chicken Shawarma Wrap Combo$10.99
Chicken Shawarma Wrap Combo$10.99
More about PappaRoti - Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Veggie Tacos

Coconut Curry

Prosciutto

Bruschetta

Veggie Burritos

Dosa

Teriyaki Chicken

Rib Tips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston