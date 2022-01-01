Shrimp basket in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp basket
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$10.59
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce
Jokers Smokehouse
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$14.00
1/2 Pound of shrimp fried with our special cajun seasoning. w/ fries
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce
Two Fish Crab Shack
641 E 47th St, Chicago
|Shrimp Basket
|$10.95
Fried Shrimp served with French Fries
|Colossal Shrimp Basket
|$21.00
Fried Colossal Shrimp served with French Fries