Shrimp basket in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Basket$10.59
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$16.00
1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Whadda Jerk image

 

Whadda Jerk

2015 w Division, Chicago

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breaded Shrimp Basket$16.50
More about Whadda Jerk
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$16.00
1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

 

Jokers Smokehouse

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Basket$14.00
1/2 Pound of shrimp fried with our special cajun seasoning. w/ fries
More about Jokers Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$16.00
1/2 pound of Panko Battered Fried Shrimp, French Fries, served with Cocktail Sauce
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

 

Two Fish Crab Shack

641 E 47th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$10.95
Fried Shrimp served with French Fries
Colossal Shrimp Basket$21.00
Fried Colossal Shrimp served with French Fries
More about Two Fish Crab Shack
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp in a basket$10.95
21 popcorn shrimp with cocktail sauce
More about Italian Express

