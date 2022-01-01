Shrimp burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Shrimp Burrito
|$8.95
Sauteed shrimp, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Shrimp Burrito
|$8.95
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Shrimp Burrito
|$8.95
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Baja Shrimp Burrito
|$11.99
Cilantro-lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|King Shrimp Burrito
|$9.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and Grilled Shrimp
|Super King Burrito *Shrimp*
|$11.50
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and Grilled Shrimp
|Shrimp King Burrito Plate
|$10.75
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and grilled shrimp
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|SHRIMP BURRITOS
|$17.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
|TILAPIA & SHRIMP BURRITO
|$17.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Baja Shrimp Burrito
|$11.99
Cilantro-lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Amor y Tequila
2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$14.00
ALL BURRITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CHEESE. SUB FLOUR TORTILLA FOR BOWL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.