Shrimp burritos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Burrito$8.95
Sauteed shrimp, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$8.95
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
More about Flaco's Tacos
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Shrimp$11.00
More about El Garcia
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Burrito$8.95
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Shrimp Burrito$11.99
Cilantro-lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
King Shrimp Burrito$9.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and Grilled Shrimp
Super King Burrito *Shrimp*$11.50
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp King Burrito Plate$10.75
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and grilled shrimp
More about Taco Burrito King
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP BURRITOS$17.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
TILAPIA & SHRIMP BURRITO$17.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Shrimp Burrito$11.99
Cilantro-lime shrimp, cilantro lime rice, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Amor y Tequila image

 

Amor y Tequila

2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP BURRITO$14.00
ALL BURRITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CHEESE. SUB FLOUR TORTILLA FOR BOWL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
More about Amor y Tequila
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$11.00
More about Taco Moro
Restaurant banner

 

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

7723 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Shrimp Burrito
More about Jerk Taco Man - State Street

